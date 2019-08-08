NBC’s 2019-20 Hockey Schedule: Digging into Coverage Details

NBC Sports released their schedule for the 2019-20 NHL season and it includes a total of 109 games. Coverage kicks off with an Opening Night double feature on Wednesday, Oct 2. at 8 p.m. ET when the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues face the Washington Capitals, followed by a playoff rematch of the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET.

This season marks NBC’s most comprehensive coverage of NHL to date.

Of the 109 games, 97 will be on NBCSN, with the remaining 12 on NBC. NBC Sports has left the majority of the final week of the regular season on NBCSN open to allow for the biggest games with playoff implications to be added to the schedule.

The first game on NBC will be a Thanksgiving Showdown featuring the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins – it’s a Black Friday matinee on Friday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET. Then, beginning with Jan. 19, and continuing through the end of the regular season, the network will present the NHL Game of the Week, usually on Sunday afternoons.

Flyers Getting a Lot of Love

The Western Conference was shown a little more love. Nearly 60 percent of games will feature at least one team from the conference.

Of the national games that feature two Eastern Conference teams, 46.5% will include the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers hold the most national appearances with a whopping 20 games, including two on NBC. Comcast owns both NBC and the Flyers, fancy that.

Every American-based team will be featured on NBC or NBCSN. The other teams with the most air time include the Pittsburgh Penguins (16 appearances) and the St. Louis Blues (15). They’re followed by the Chicago Blackhawks (14), New York Rangers (13), Boston Bruins (12), Colorado Avalanche (12), Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals (12).

Canadians Getting the Shaft

While the Rangers have a healthy slate of games to be broadcast, their closest rivals–the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils have a total of just six games on the docket. At least they’re getting hosed like the teams north of the border.

The seven Canadian teams will make a combined 14 appearances on NBCSN, including only four appearances for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers and three appearances for Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames have two games scheduled. Blake Wheeler’s Winnipeg Jets have only one appearance.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers will have four games on the network. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Wednesday Night Hockey

This season marks the return of Wednesday Night Hockey. In its second season, 14 of the 25 mid-week contests will feature doubleheaders, many of which will feature an East-West doubleheader. Both conferences have roughly equal coverage.

The vast majority (75 percent) of teams will be showcased at least one time on a Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Blues (four games), Boston Bruins (three games), Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning will have multiple appearances.

These games will be part of NBCSN’s “Wednesday Night Hockey” primetime slate.

The Classics

This season’s Winter Classic, featuring the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars, will be broadcast from the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2020, on NBC at 1 p.m. ET. It’s the southern-most venue since the annual event began in 2008. The NHL Winter Classic has produced the five most-watched regular-season games in NHL history.

The 2019 Winter Classic featured the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium. (Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2020 Stadium Series, featuring the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, will be broadcast from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Heritage Classic, featuring the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets, will be broadcast from Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend, slated for Jan. 24-25 from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., (home of the St. Louis Blues) will be broadcast, including primetime coverage of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Games to Circle

Thur., Oct. 17 – The top two overall picks from the 2019 NHL Draft clash on NBCSN, when No. 1 pick Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils host No. 2 pick Kaapo Kakko and the N.Y. Rangers.

– The top two overall picks from the 2019 NHL Draft clash on NBCSN, when No. 1 pick Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils host No. 2 pick Kaapo Kakko and the N.Y. Rangers. Sat., Oct. 26 – A rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and the Blues in Boston.

A rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and the Blues in Boston. Fri., Nov. 8 – Live coverage at 2 p.m. ET from Stockholm, Sweden, of the NHL Global Series matchup between the Lightning and Buffalo Sabres.

– Live coverage at 2 p.m. ET from Stockholm, Sweden, of the NHL Global Series matchup between the Lightning and Buffalo Sabres. Tue., Dec. 17 – The first of four matchups featuring Auston Matthews and Toronto Maple Leafs as they host the Sabres.

– The first of four matchups featuring Auston Matthews and Toronto Maple Leafs as they host the Sabres. Mon., Jan. 6 – Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

– Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Thur., Jan. 30 – Defenseman P.K. Subban faces his former team when the Predators visit the Devils.

– Defenseman P.K. Subban faces his former team when the Predators visit the Devils. Mon., Feb. 10 – The Lightning face the Blue Jackets for the first time following Columbus’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the First Round of the 2019 Playoffs.

– The Lightning face the Blue Jackets for the first time following Columbus’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the First Round of the 2019 Playoffs. Tue., Feb. 18 – Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

Doc and the Gang

NBC Sports’ live pre- and post-game show – NHL Live and NHL Overtime – will air before and after most games on NBCSN.

Doc Emrick will be back for another season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

According to NBC Sports President Sam Flood, the network’s top pairing of Mike “Doc” Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, and Pierre McGuire will be back. Studio analysts Kathryn Tappan and Jeremy Roenick will be taking on expanded roles.

NBC’s Complete NHL Coverage:

Wed., Oct. 2 – Capitals @ Blues, NBCSN 8 p.m. | Sharks @ Golden Knights 10:30 p.m.

Thur., Oct. 3 – Wild @ Predators, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 8 – Sharks @ Predators, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 9 – Devils @ Flyers, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Kings @ Canucks 10:00 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 15 – Lightning @ Canadiens, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 16 – Avalanche @ Penguins, NBCSN 7 p.m. | Flyers @ Oilers 9:30 p.m.

Thur., Oct. 17 – Rangers @ Devils, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 23 – Penguins @ Lightning, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 26 – Blues @ Bruins, NBCSN 7 p.m. | Flames @ Jets 10:00 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 29 – Lightning @ Rangers, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 30 – Wild @ Blues, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 5 – Bruins @ Canadiens, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Blackhawks @ Sharks 10:00 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 6 – Red Wings @ Rangers, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 8 – Lightning @ Sabres, NBCSN 2 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 12 – Penguins @ Rangers, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 13 – Capitals @ Flyers, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Blackhawks @ Golden Knight 10:00 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 19 – Lightning @ Blues, NBCSN 8 p.m. | Oilers @ Sharks 10:30 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 20 – Capitals @ Rangers, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 26 – Stars @ Blackhawks, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 27 – Flyers @ Blue Jackets, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 29 – Rangers @ Bruins, NBC 1 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 3 – Lightning @ Predators, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 4 – Blues @ Penguins, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 10 – Blues @ Sabres, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 11 – Bruins @ Capitals, NBCSN 7 p.m. | Flyers @ Avalanche 9:30 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 17 – Sabres @ Maple Leafs, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 18 – Avalanche @ Blackhawks, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 23 – Rangers @ Flyers, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 27 – Wild @ Avalanche, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 1 – Predators @ Stars, NBC 1 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 2 – Devils @ Islanders, NBCSN 7 p.m. | Blues @ Avalanche 9:30 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 5 – Red Wings @ Blackhawks, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Predators @ Ducks 10:00 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 6 – Oilers @ Maple Leafs, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 7 – Avalanche @ Rangers, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 8 – Capital @ Flyers, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Stars @ Kings 10 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 9 – Predators @ Blackhawks, NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 14 – Wild @ Penguins, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 15 – Flyers @ Blues, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 16 – Lightning @ Wild, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 19 – Bruins @ Penguins, NBC 12:30 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 21 – Penguins @ Flyers, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 22 – Red Wings @ Wild, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 24 – Skills Competition (All-Star Weekend), NBCSN 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 25 – NHL All-Star Game, NBC 8 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 27 – Lightning @ Stars, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29 – Predators @ Capitals, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Lightning @ Kings 10 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 30 – Predators @ Devils, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 2 – Penguins @ Capitals, NBC 12:30 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 3 – Flyers @ Red Wings, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 4 – Blackhawks @ Wild, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 5 – Bruins @ Blackhawks, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 6 – Red Wings @ Sabres, NBCSN 7 p.m. | Sharks @ Oilers 9:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 9 – Bruins @ Red Wings, NBC 12:30 p.m. | Avalanche @ Wild, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 10 – Lightning @ Blue Jackets, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 11 – Flyers @ Islanders, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 12 – Canadiens @ Bruins, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Flames @ Kings 10 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 13 – Flyers @ Panthers, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 – Kings @ Avalanche, NBC 8 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 16 – Red Wings @ Penguins, NBC 12:30 p.m. | Bruins @ Rangers 3:30 p.m. | Blues @ Predators, NBCSN 6 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 18 – Maple Leafs @ Penguins, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 19 – Rangers @ Blackhawks, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 23 – Penguins @ Capitals, NBC 12 p.m. | Blues @ Wild, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Golden Knights @ Ducks, NBCSN 10 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 25 – Blackhawks @ Blues, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 26 – Sabres @ Avalanche, NBCSN 8 p.m. | Penguins @ Kings 10:30 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 27 – Stars @ Bruins, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Sun., March 1 – Flyers @ Rangers, NBC 12 p.m. | Capitals @ Wild, NBCSN 8 p.m. | Kings @ Golden Knights, NBCSN 10:30 p.m.

Tues., March 3 – Bruins @ Lightning, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Wed., March. 4 – Flyers @ Capitals, NBCSN 7 p.m. | Ducks @ Avalanche 9:30 p.m.

Tues., March 5 – Hurricanes @ Flyers, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Sun., March 8 – Blues @ Blackhawks, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Avalanche @ Sharks, 10 p.m.

Tues., March 10 – Bruins @ Flyers, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Wed, March 11 – Sharks @ Blackhawks, NBCSN 8 p.m.

Sun, March 15 – Predators @ WIld, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Tues., March 17 – Blues @ Flyers, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Wed., March 18 – Penguins @ Rangers, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Golden Knights @ Coyotes, 10 p.m.

Sun., March 22 – Capitals @ Penguins, NBC 12 p.m. | Predators @ Blackhawks, 7 p.m.

Tues., March 24 – Blues @ Capitals, NBCSN 7 p.m.

Wed., March 25 – Penguins @ Blackhawks, NBCSN 8 p.m. | Coyotes @ Golden Knights 10:30 p.m.

Thur., March 26 – Flyers @ Red Wings, NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Sun., March 29 – Penguins @ Flyers, NBC 12 p.m. | Wild @ Blues, NBCSN 7 p.m. | Predators @ Avalanche, NBCSN 9:30 p.m.

Wed., April 1 – Flyers @ Rangers, NBCSN 7:30 p.m. | Stars @ Ducks, NBCSN 10 p.m.