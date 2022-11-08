Devils Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames – 11/08/22

The New Jersey Devils begin a three-game home stand at Prudential Center on Tuesday night. The Calgary Flames are their first opponent to complete the home-and-home series after head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad earned a 4-3 overtime victory over Nazem Kadri and the Flames on Nov. 5.

MacKenzie Blackwood, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton

The Devils had eight different players hit the scoresheet in the first game, including four with a two-point night. The spotlight was on the team’s fourth line, which combined for five points. Entering tonight’s contest, Nico Hischier, Tomas Tatar, Nathan Bastian, Michael McLeod, and Miles Wood are all on a four-game point streak.

Setting the Stage

New Jersey’s Projected Lineup:

Tatar – Hischier – Fabian Zetterlund

Erik Haula – Jack Hughes – Bratt

Sharangovich – Dawson Mercer – Jesper Boqvist

Wood – McLeod – Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves – John Marino

Brendan Smith – Damon Severson

Vitek Vanecek

Calgary’s Projected Lineup:

Jonathan Huberdeau – Elias Lindholm – Tyler Toffoli

Dillon Dube – Kadri – Andrew Mangiapane

Blake Coleman – Mikael Backlund – Trevor Lewis

Milan Lucic – Kevin Rooney – Brett Ritchie

Noah Hanifin – Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov – MacKenzie Weegar

Connor Mackey – Nick DeSimone

Dan Vladar

How to Watch and Listen

Tonight’s 7:00 P.M. broadcast will be exclusively on MSG Networks with Bill Spaulding and Ken Daneyko. Host Erika Wachter will set the stage at 6:30 P.M. As always, fans can listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network.

Calgary Flames (5-4-2)

On Monday night, the Flames began their three-game road trip against the New York Islanders. They were desperate to turn things around after losing four straight at home. Entering the third period, they had a 3-1 lead but allowed two goals within 59 seconds, which forced another overtime. History repeated itself when the Islanders scored a power-play goal to earn the victory.

“You’ve got to find ways to win games. There’s never an excuse in this game. Guys got to dig and find a way. Unfortunately, you come up a goal short in OT. It’s just the same old story right now.” – Blake Coleman

A Couple Familiar Foes

Both Coleman and Rooney started their professional hockey careers with the Devils organization. Coleman has been utilized on the third line, while Rooney has centered the fourth line between Milan Lucic and Brett Ritchie. Together they have combined for 39 hits. The 5-foot-11 winger has one goal and three assists in 11 games, while Rooney has one assist in 10 games.

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames

Injury Report

Defenseman Michael Stone [undisclosed injury] is on injured reserve.

Defenseman Oliver Kylington [personal] is on injured reserve.

New Jersey Devils (9-3-0)

The Devils held practice yesterday at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, and the mood was light and upbeat as music echoed throughout the rink. This morning the team held an optional morning skate with all three goaltenders – Vitek Vanecek, Jonathan Bernier, Akira Schmid – participating, along with Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils

Mercer will skate in his 95th consecutive NHL game against the Flames as he closes in on the 100-game milestone, and the 21-year-old is two points shy of the 50-point mark. Hughes is two goals away from hitting 50 and has 120 career points in 178 career games.

Injury Report

Forward Ondrej Palat [groin] is on injured reserve. Expected to be out 8-10 weeks.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier [hip] is on long-term injured reserve.

Goaltender Mackenize Blackwood [knee] expected to be out 3-6 weeks.

Players to Watch

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt

There are three teams that Bratt has not scored a career goal against, and one of them is the Flames. Through five games, he has been limited to two assists, and they are the only opponent he has not earned a point against this season.

Calgary Flames: Nikita Zadorov

Zadorov enters tonight’s contest on a two-game point streak; he scored his first goal against New Jersey in their last meeting and added an assist on Monday night.