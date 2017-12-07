The NHL season has a few more weeks left before the holidays arrive and that means the annual Work Junior Championships will be taking place, and obviously, you’ll be locked into The Hockey Writers for all of your WJC needs. With all of the top prospects on display shortly we thought it’d be a good time to take a gander at how some of the prospects in the New Jersey Devils organization have been doing around the various leagues that they are currently competing in as they hope to reach the NHL level someday. This way you don’t have to look through seventeen different websites, like we did!

*Please note that the stats for some of the players competing in Europe are a little harder to confirm than those of who are not overseas.

*Michael McLeod, Joey Anderson, John Quenneville and Jesper Boqvist have just returned from early-season injuries.

*All stats are from games played through December 6.

Joey Anderson (University of Minnesota-Duluth forward) 11 GP, 4 points (2g-2a), 37 SoG

Ken Appleby (Binghamton Devils goalie) 8 GP, 3-5-0, 1 shutout, .887 save %, 3.20 GAA

Nathan Bastian (Binghamton Devils forward) 22 GP, 7 points (4g-3a), 1 GWG, 27 SoG

Mackenzie Blackwood (Binghamton Devils goalie) 15 GP, 4-6-3, 1 shutout, .885 save %, 3.20 GAA

Jesper Boqvist (Brynas IF Gavle forward) 3 GP, 1 point (1g-0a)

Jocktan Chainey (Halifax Mooseheads defender) 30 GP, 21 points (2g-19a), 49 SoG

Evan Cormier (Saginaw Spirit goalie) 24 GP, 11-8-1, 1 shutout, .909 save %, 2.91 GAA

Jeremy Davies (Northeastern University defender) 12 GP, 13 points (2g-11a), 1 PPG, 1 GWG, 26 SoG

Yaroslav Dyblenko (Binghamton Devils defender) 19 GP, 5 points (1g-4a), 1 PPG, 124 SoG

Brandon Gignac (Binghamton Devils forward) 19 GP, 3 points (2g-1a), 1 PPG, 25 SoG

Nick Lappin (Binghamton Devils forward) 21 GP, 18 points (12g-6a), 3 PPG, 56 SoG

Jacob MacDonald (Binghamton Devils defender) 21 GP, 22 points (10g-12), 5 PPG, 2 GWG, 64 SoG

Michael McLeod (Mississauga Steelheads forward) 8 GP, 8 points (5g-3a), 1 PPG, 1 SHG, 2 GWG, 26 SoG

Back to his old tricks 🤙@NJDevils prospect @MikeyMcLeod9 of @OHLSteelheads shows off his speed and skill shorthanded in Sudbury. pic.twitter.com/aWmPMpPh3J — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 2, 2017

Nikita Popugaev (Prince George Cougars/CSKA Moscow forward) 19 GP, 8 points (2g-6a)

John Quenneville (Binghamton Devils forward) 12 GP, 10 points (5g-5a), 32 SoG

Yegor Rykov (St. Petersburg SKA defender) 39 GP, 11 points (1g-10a)

Brett Seney (Merrimack University forward) 12 GP, 11 points (4g-7a), 3 PPG, 26 SoG

Gilles Senn (Davos HC goalie) 14 GP, .902 save %, 2.91 GAA

Colby Sissons (Swift Current Broncos defender) 28 GP, 35 points (5g-30a), 3 PPG, 2 GWG, 78 SoG

Blake Speers (Binghamton Devils forward) 22 GP, 6 points (2g-4a), 34 SoG

Marian Studenic (Hamilton Bulldogs forward) 28 GP, 25 points (11g-14a), 2 PPG, 4 GWG, 69 SoG

Aarne Talvitie (Blues U20 forward) 24 GP, 31 points (18g-13a)

Reilly Walsh (Harvard University defender) 10 GP, 7 points (3g-4a), 3 PPG, 1 GWG, 21 SoG

Colton White (Binghamton Devils defender) 12 GP, 2 points (0g-2a), 7 SoG

Fabian Zetterlund (Färjestad BK forward) 24 GP, 2 points (0g-2a)