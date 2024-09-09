8 Line Combinations the Islanders Should Try During The Preseason

Despite making the playoffs last season, the New York Islanders could not develop chemistry in the forward core. While this could be blamed on the team’s midseason coaching change from Lane Lambert to Patrick Roy, the issue prevailed under both coaches. Now with a new season upon us and the excitement of two new forwards, there are quite a few line combinations the team should explore during the preseason.

Horvat – Pageau – Barzal

Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat had seamless chemistry alongside one another last season, but the third piece to the puzzle is yet to be found. While free agent signing Anthony Duclair makes the most sense for the role, the Islanders should experiment with Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Of course, promoting Pageau to the top line would be putting three centers on one line together, but the Islanders can afford it. Playing Pageau on the first line would add a speedy, goal-scoring threat who can provide elite defense, something Duclair cannot. Part of what made Barzal so lethal last season was the addition of Horvat’s defense, allowing him to play even more freely and aggressively, so testing out what he could do with an even longer leash in the preseason could give the Islanders more options once the regular season comes around.

Tsyplakov – Horvat – Barzal

Another option to solidify the first like is Russian free agent addition, Maxim Tsyplakov. The 6-foot-3, left-handed winger scored 31 goals and 47 points in 65 games for Spartak Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League last season. He is tall, skates well, and plays a similar style of hockey to Brock Nelson.

Last season the Islanders deployed Nelson on the first line in the middle of the season and had great success. Unfortunately, the rest of the lineup’s offense struggled, so the line had to be quickly dismantled. Given the parallels between Nelson and Tsyplakov’s games, testing this new line combination could reveal Tsyplakov as the solution for the role.

Duclair – Horvat – Barzal

The most likely line combination the Islanders will use on opening night is Duclair, Horvat, and Barzal. Duclair’s speed and scoring touch could elevate an already strong top line to another level. The only reason for testing this trio beforehand is that Duclair has never played with Barzal or Horvat, so developing chemistry is crucial.

Duclair – Nelson – Palmieri

If Tsyplakov, Pageau, or someone else finds a role on the top line, Duclair would make a lot of sense as the second line, left wing. Nelson and Kyle Palmieri are great alongside one another and had success with Pierre Engvall for the majority of last season, but they, too, are looking to solidify the line.

Engvall scored just 28 points (10 goals and 18 assists) in 74 games last season, so putting Duclair in his spot would only enhance the line’s offensive production. Although losing Engvall’s speed in transition would be a significant blow, Duclair is an excellent skater and could effectively fill the gap left by Engvall.

Duclair – Barzal – Engvall

Now getting into a less serious line combination, it would be fun for the Islanders to put together the team’s three best skaters. This line combination would only make sense if the team went for three strong offensive forward lines, therefore splitting Barzal and Horvat.

Pierre Engvall. New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Engvall plays his best on the right wing and Barzal’s playstyle is best suited as a center, so this could work. Barzal would be losing Horvat, making this move less than ideal, but the preseason is a great time to experiment and this is a fun combination the team should test out.

Lee – Nelson – Palmieri

Assuming the Islanders put Duclair on the first line, Anders Lee will be forced to find a new role. While his playstyle does not make the most sense alongside Nelson and Palmieri, Roy should see if it works. Lee is too strong of a goalscorer to play in the bottom six, so trying to salvage his career in a different role makes sense, at least for a few preseason games.

Tsyplakov – Pageau – Holmstrom

If the Islanders deploy Duclair and Lee in the top six, the wings on the third line will be up for grabs. Simon Holmstrom makes sense given his experience alongside Pageau, and Tsyplakov’s playstyle could provide Pageau the tall, center-of-the-ice, goal-scoring threat he seeks. This line may not look super exciting, but all three forwards could put up 15+ goals and 30+ points if chemistry is built.

Lee – Pageau – Engvall

Towards the end of last season, Lee, Pageau, and Engvall played four games together. In those four games, they had a 60.7 expected goals percentage (xG%), according to MoneyPuck. Together again in the playoffs, they had a 68.3 xG%, the highest of any playoff line combination. While they played just eight total games together, a very small sample size, the numbers are promising, meaning it could be worth giving a try in the preseason.

The preseason is short, just six games for the Islanders, so there is not much time to experiment with all of these line combinations. However, the team should try a few of them, including the more extreme ideas, to build the foundation for different combinations if the season begins to spiral.