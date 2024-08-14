Islanders’ Maxim Tsyplakov’s Unique Skillset Should Bode Well On Long Island

The New York Islanders signed highly coveted Russian free agent, Maxim Tsyplakov, prior to free agency this offseason. As a result, the signing has gone under the radar, with many fans believing the addition of Anthony Duclair to be the only significant roster move general manager Lou Lamoriello has made. While Duclair has an established NHL resume, Tsyplakov’s unique skillet is bound to bode well on Long Island.

Tsyplakov’s Strengths

Tsyplakov is a 6-foot-3, left-handed winger who scored 31 goals and 47 points in 65 games for Spartak Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League last season. He spent the majority of the season on the right wing, playing next to former Vancouver Canuck, Nikolay Goldobin. However, Tsyplakov is a natural left winger and should be expected to spend more time on the left side than the right this season.

Tsyplakov’s best asset is how he utilizes his body. He plays an eerily similar game to Brock Nelson. Both are tall, left-handed forwards who score scrappy goals with quick touches from around the net. They are both average skaters in terms of speed but move very well in the neutral zone. They tend to shoot from the slot, typically going up high on goaltenders.

Tsyplakov has a very strong wrist shot, both in release quickness and speed. When he is playing well, the puck is a magnet to the back of the net. Even with his “hot streaks,” he rarely goes cold, meaning his consistency is bound to stabilize a historically inconsistent Islanders’ offense.

Related: Islanders’ Pelech & Pulock Will Be on Trade Block if They Don’t Improve This Season

One interesting factor in Tsyplakov’s game is his personality. When he scores at home, he loves to celebrate and cheer with the crowd. On the road, he is not afraid to smile, laugh, or jeer at fans. This personality is something the Islanders desperately lack, so it will be a breath of fresh air for the typically emotionless team.

Tsyplakov’s Fit

Tsyplakov’s fit on the Islanders this season is incredibly difficult to gauge. Given Nelson had a very strong run on the first line with Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat last season, Tsyplakov would make a lot of sense to join the line as a scoring threat. However, the idea of head coach Patrick Roy playing a rookie who has yet to touch North American ice on the first line to begin the season is unfathomable.

As well, playing Tsyplakov alongside Nelson on the second line seems like a waste of an asset. Both Nelson and Kyle Palmieri are legitimate scoring threats, and the second line would benefit more from a speedy playmaker than a big-bodied, power forward. Pierre Engvall, despite his cold streaks, somewhat filled this criteria.

Maxim Tsyplakov, Spartak Moscow (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The next idea would be playing Tsyplakov on the checking third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Tsyplakov would be the line’s premier scoring threat, finally adding real scoring talent to Pageau’s wing. While Pageau is not afraid to throw the body around, complementing his 5-foot-11, 185-pound frame with Tsyplakov’s 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame would be a great way to balance the line.

The third member of the line would likely be Simon Holmstrom. Oliver Wahlstrom would make sense given his scoring prowess, but his underwhelming skating and inability to create space would make it difficult for Tsyplakov and Pageau to find high-danger scoring chances. Holmstrom would fit in seamlessly, not only because of his chemistry with Pageau but also because of his strong skating and underrated wrist shot.

Putting Tsyplakov and Holmstrom on Pageau’s wing would also ensure Anders Lee does not drop to the third line. While the 2023-24 season was disappointing for the Islanders’ captain, Lee’s scoring capabilities and physicality are engineered for a role in the top six. Even if he is the slowest member of the second line alongside Nelson and Palmieri, he should contribute north of 20 goals and 40 points. Ideally, he could adapt to play a more well-rounded offensive game, but if not, playing him on the fourth line would not be the end of the world.

It will be interesting to see how Tsyplakov performs in his first season with the Islanders. Since he has never played in North America, it is entirely possible he struggles and never finds his footing in New York. It is also possible his unique skillset shines and he becomes a 25+ goal, 50+ point producer. Most likely he lands somewhere in the middle as a valuable member of the middle six, earning increased ice time throughout the season as he progresses into a top-six role.