Lightning Valued Near $2 Billion in Ownership Sale

According to multiple sources, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik is close to selling a portion of the franchise. While the deal is not yet at the finish line, it is reported to be close to a $2 billion evaluation. It has also been stressed the deal would not include an immediate change in day-to-day operations. The reported investor is believed to be Doug Ostrover, the co-founder and CEO of Blue Owl Capital, who is estimated to have a net worth of close to $2.7 billion.

Since Vinik took ownership in 2010, Tampa Bay’s value has reportedly skyrocketed from $170 million. This can be largely attributed to the NHL’s growth and the recent team success that has landed two Stanley Cups in Tampa Bay in the past five seasons (2020, 2021), as well as a Cup Final appearance in 2022.

The Lightning may not have the most promising future, especially after losing franchise icon Steven Stamkos to the Nashville Predators this offseason, but there is reason for optimism. 29-year-old Jake Guentzel was a major addition this offseason, Nikita Kucherov remains one of the best players in the NHL, and Andrei Vasilevskiy is poised to rebound given his full health.

Negotiations are ongoing, and no details have been finalized. The most recent acquisition of an NHL franchise was this year when Ryan Smith bought the Utah Hockey Club in a $1.2 billion deal.