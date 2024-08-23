5 Players the Islanders Could Target on a PTO

As training camp nears, the New York Islanders roster is likely close to being finalized. With little cap space remaining, the team is unlikely to make additional moves and remains an improbable contender for the Stanley Cup. While signing free agents to a professional tryout (PTO) may not be the difference between a championship run and another early exit like last season, it could boost the team’s depth without adding financial risk. Fortunately for general manager Lou Lamoriello, there are still several free agents available who could be brought in on a PTO.

James van Riemsdyk

James van Riemsdyk is a 35-year-old, left-wing coming off of an 11-goal, 38-point campaign with the Boston Bruins. The esteemed veteran has scored 30+ goals in an NHL season twice and 20+ goals seven times, proving he knows how to find the back of the net. However, he is now older, slower, and experiencing an offensive decline, but as a PTO, he would offer a no-risk, medium-reward option to strengthen the bottom six

Notably, Lamoriello and van Riemsdyk worked together for three seasons (2015-16 to 2017-18) with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Earlier this offseason, the Islanders already brought in a familiar face by signing Anthony Duclair, who has a connection with head coach Patrick Roy. While it might not seem significant, and Islanders fans likely don’t want to further increase the roster’s age, adding van Riemsdyk’s scoring ability makes a lot of sense for a team whose bottom six struggled last season.

Max Pacioretty

Another 35-year-old, left-wing veteran the Islanders should target is Max Pacioretty, most recently of the Washington Capitals. Pacioretty has played just 52 regular season games the past two seasons due to injuries, scoring seven goals and 27 points in that span. When healthy, he has been a valuable contributor, but that has been a major “when”.

Max Pacioretty, Washington Capitals (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Pacioretty has scored at close to a 30-goal or better pace in each of the past 14 NHL seasons, and he has scored 30+ goals, six times. When on the ice, he is a valuable contributor, and if the Islanders brought him in on a PTO, there would be no risk. The team lacks left-wing depth, and adding a potential 20+ goal scorer to the bottom six would be a smart way to add goals for cheap.

Tyler Johnson

Sticking with the theme so far, 34-year-old forward Tyler Johnson is an intriguing veteran option the Islanders could sign to a PTO. He spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, tallying 29 goals and 63 points in 123 games. He is speedy and can play any forward position, both valuable factors the Islanders lack in the bottom six. As a no-risk option, it could make sense to bring him in for training camp to see if he can find a role.

Kailer Yamamoto

Kailer Yamamoto is a 25-year-old, right wing, selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2017 Draft. He scored just eight goals and eight assists in 59 games for the Seattle Kraken last season, and has a career-high of 20 goals and 41 points, both set with the Oilers in the 2021-22 season.

Given the low likelihood of Yamamoto receiving an NHL offer this late in the season, it could make sense for the Islanders to bring him in as a depth piece during training camp. His NHL projection on Long Island is currently non-existent, but adding him as a potential “first man up” who gains chemistry with the NHL squad during training camp would make sense.

Dominik Kubalik

Dominik Kubalik is a 29-year-old winger who has 93 goals and 176 points in 357 career regular season games split across three teams, as well as career-highs of 30 goals and 46 points. While he had just 11 goals and four assists in 74 games last season, his speed and shot quality would be valuable assets to add to the bottom six. Once again, as a PTO there is no risk and only reward, and for an otherwise underwhelming Islanders’ bottom six, he could add some much-needed scoring talent.

While signing a veteran forward to a PTO would make a lot of sense for the Islanders, Lamoriello is unlikely to do so. He has faith in the current roster, and there are already enough mouths to feed. This does not mean the team will not add talent during the season, but for now, signing a PTO is more of a wish than a likely outcome.