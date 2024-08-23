Jets News & Rumors: McGroarty, Yager & Samberg

In this edition of the Winnipeg Jets News & Rumors, we look at the blockbuster prospect swap between the Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins, which has ended the Rutger McGroarty saga and saw the Jets bring in Brayden Yager. We will also look at defenseman Dylan Samberg, who is participating in the PGA Tour America’s Manitoba Open.

McGroarty Situation Finally Over

After months of rumors, speculation, and angst, the Jets finally found the right trading partner to pull off a deal sending McGroarty out of town. At the tail end of the playoffs, reports started coming out that McGroarty would not be signing with the Jets, and is looking to be traded.

This comes from frustration that the Jets did not sign him as soon as his NCAA season ended, and he had hoped to earn a contract and play in the NHL to finish out the season. Looking back, the Jets could have used some young, fresh players in the lineup come playoff time, but it is also perfectly reasonable to think that catering to a top prospect isn’t always the best move. Of course, you want to make the player happy, but having those types of demands and expectations could, and did, put the team in a bind.

We have seen situations like this not long ago with Cutter Gauthier being the first one to come to mind. While there was less reporting on why that exactly happened, both situations involve high-end NCAA prospects choosing their path to the NHL. Some fans think that it is leading to too much entitlement to prospects, while others see the side of this being perfectly within their rights and is good for the future of players.

Cheveldayoff Brings in Yager

Many expected, with the lack of leverage, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff would end up losing the McGroarty trade dramatically. That isn’t the case at all, and it is hard to pull off a more even deal. Yager, who was regarded as the top Penguins prospect, was selected in the same position as McGroarty, 14th overall, but just a year later.

Brayden Yager, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Both are very high-end prospects, and the Jets fanbase should be happy with what Cheveldayoff was able to bring back in the trade. Yager has a lot of offensive upside, and while a bit smaller than McGroarty and less physical, he does a lot of brilliant things with the puck on his stick to make up for it.

Yager scored 95 points in 57 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season, which led him to eighth in league points-per-game rankings. He is a dynamic player and showcased every bit of that throughout the season. Not only was he great in the regular season, but with 27 points in 20 games, Yager was third in playoff scoring with the Moose Jaw Warriors on their way to a WHOL Championship.

Samberg’s Impressive Golf Game

A number of Jets players have participate in the PGA Tour America’s Manitoba Open in the past, including Mark Scheifele, Morgan Barron, and Kyle Connor. Dylan Samberg has entered and is looking to break the Jets record of 162 held by Scheifele in the two-day tournament.

Having a player commit to golf in the offseason isn’t anything new, but having a player enter a professional tournament in the offseason shows their dedication to athleticism, the urge of competitiveness, and passion for sports. Samberg has mentioned multiple times about his love for golf, and this year he will get a chance to show off just how good he is at it.

When speaking with NHL.com’s Mitchell Clinton, Samberg said “We’ll be spending a lot of time in the locker room together. If I don’t beat him, I’m sure I’ll hear about it all year…It’ll be important to beat his score.”.

The competitive drive for Samberg isn’t just on the ice or tee box, but it is in the locker room with his friends and teammates as well. Internal competition is something that makes people better at whatever it is they do, and while this specific tournament won’t have an impact on how the Jets do this season, this example really shows how much passion these players have for winning.