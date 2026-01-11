Islanders Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Horvat, Sorokin, Holmstrom and More

The New York Islanders are currently navigating a critical stretch of their 2025–26 season. Coming off a successful week that included a historic 9–0 blowout of the New Jersey Devils and a gritty overtime win against the Minnesota Wild, they are sitting 2nd in the Metropolitan Division. Here are the key storylines and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 11-18.

The Western Canada Gauntlet

The most immediate storyline for the week of Jan. 11–18 is the daunting “Western Canada Road Trip.” The Islanders will face three formidable opponents in Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary. This trip is traditionally one of the toughest on the NHL calendar due to the travel distance and the quality of the competition.

Bo Horvat’s Absence

The team is currently without top-line center Bo Horvat, who suffered a lower-body injury on New Year’s Day against the Utah Mammoth. He is expected to miss at least this week. His absence leaves a significant hole in the top six, forcing players like Mathew Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau to shoulder a heavier offensive load.

Ilya Sorokin’s Historic Form

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin has returned from injury in spectacular fashion. He recently set the franchise record for career shutouts (26) during the 9–0 win over New Jersey. He also made 32 saves in the Jan. 10 win over Minnesota, solidifying the crease while the team fights for playoff positioning.

Simon Holmstrom’s Clutch Play

Forward Simon Holmstrom is emerging as a key contributor. He scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Saturday’s 4–3 victory over the Minnesota Wild. With Horvat out, Holmstrom’s secondary scoring is vital for the team’s success.

Islanders Schedule Jan. 11 – 18

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Tue, Jan. 13 8:00 PM @ Winnipeg Jets Canada Life Centre Thu, Jan. 15 9:00 PM @ Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place Sat, Jan. 17 3:00 PM @ Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.