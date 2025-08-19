New York Sirens’ 2024-25 Report Cards: Ella Shelton

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has ended. With its second season in the books, the PWHL teams now have names, and the league is solidifying itself as the premier women’s hockey league. The New York Sirens started strong in the second season but ultimately finished in last place once again. In 30 regular-season games, they only recorded eight regulation wins and 13 regulation losses. Nine of their games went into overtime, four resulted in victories, and the other five were losses. As the PWHL follows the 3-2-1 points system, the Sirens ended the 2024-25 season with 37 points. While this was a tough break for New York, not every player had a bad season. Let’s look at Ella Shelton’s performance.

Shelton’s Performance in the 2024-25 Season with New York

In the 2024-25 season, Shelton played 24 games with the Sirens and recorded 16 points via eight goals and eight assists. Three of those eight goals were scored on a power play. She also recorded a total of 50 shots with a shot percentage (S%) of 16.0%. She ended the season with a minus-1.

Ella Shelton, New York Sirens (Photo by Alex Wohl/The PWHL)

In the first game of the season, the Sirens took on the Minnesota Frost. Shelton recorded an assist on Eldridge’s first goal of the season. She was then injured in the same game with a lower-body injury. Due to this, she was forced to sit out for several games, including the Sirens’ home opener on Dec. 18. Shelton returned to the ice on Jan. 4, ironically against Minnesota once again. She recorded an assist as well, and luckily that was the only parallel from the Sirens’ first game.

On Jan. 7, she recorded her first goal of the season on her only shot of the game. She scored the first goal of the game against the Charge, but the Sirens couldn’t pull out the win.

She went the next two games without recording any points, but was pretty consistent for the rest of the season.

Shelton’s Performance in the 2024 Season with New York

In the 2024 season, Shelton played all 24 games and recorded 21 points via seven goals and 14 assists, including one game-winning goal. She recorded a minus-6 and 12 penalty minutes.

New York faced off against Toronto for the first-ever PWHL game on Jan. 1, 2024. With this historic puck drop, someone had to be the first to record a PWHL goal. That honor went to Shelton. Alex Carpenter won the faceoff, and the puck made its way to Shelton. With her shot, she made history as the first player to record a PWHL goal. Not only was this the first-ever PWHL goal, but this was also her first game-winning goal; New York shut out Toronto.

Shelton solidified herself as a playmaker with three games where she recorded three points. From the beginning of the league, she donned the “A” on her chest as an alternate captain to Micah-Zandee Hart. This is a testament to who she is as a player, but also as a person.

Shelton’s Future in the PWHL

During the 2025 PWHL Entry Draft, the Toronto Sceptres were about to make the third overall selection before a surprise trade stunned fans. The Sirens traded Shelton in exchange for their third overall pick and Toronto’s fourth-round pick. With the third overall pick, New York selected forward Casey O’Brien after they just drafted forward Kristýna Kaltounková with their first overall pick. With their additional fourth-round pick, the Sirens selected forward Maddi Wheeler. The Sirens are investing in the youth and their future, and unfortunately, that left Shelton expendable.

Shelton has the opportunity to represent the team in her hometown. Originally from the province of Ontario, playing for Toronto will be even more special for her. Playing alongside incredible players like Natalie Spooner and Renata Fast while being able to have her family at every home game—nothing beats that.

Shelton’s Overall Grade

Overall, for the 2024-25 season, Shelton receives a B-. She was an excellent two-way defender for New York, putting up points and also making great defensive plays. She has cemented herself in PWHL history with New York. The Sirens will face a tough loss without her on their blue line, but she will have a great career in Toronto. Wishing her all the best with the Sceptres.