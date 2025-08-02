New York Sirens’ 2024-25 Report Cards: Jessie Eldridge

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has ended. With its second season in the books, the PWHL teams now have names, and the league is solidifying itself as the premier women’s hockey league. The New York Sirens started strong in the second season, but ultimately finished in last place once again. In 30 regular-season games, they only recorded eight regulation wins and 13 regulation losses. Nine of their games went into overtime, four resulted in victories, and the other five were losses. As the PWHL follows the 3-2-1 points system, the Sirens ended the 2024-25 season with 37 points. While this was a tough break for New York, not every player had a bad season. Let’s look at Jessie Eldridge’s performance.

Eldridge’s Performance in the 2024-25 Season With New York

In the 2024-25 season, Eldridge played all 30 games with the Sirens. She recorded 24 points via nine goals and 15 assists. She recorded two points in the Sirens’ first game of the season on Dec. 1 against the reigning Walter Cup Champions, the Minnesota Frost. Eldridge not only scored a goal in this game, but she also scored the first goal of the season for the Sirens. She helped New York pull out their first win of the season after coming off a tough performance in the 2024 season. This must have been a huge confidence booster not only for Eldridge but for the Sirens team as a whole.

During the Sirens’ home opener, Eldridge recorded a single assist. She recorded her best point total in a single game on Jan. 4, again against the Frost. Scoring a goal and two assists, she recorded a total of three points.

Jessie Eldridge, New York Sirens (Photo by Alex Wohl/The PWHL)

On Jan. 12, Eldridge made both history and controversy. The Sirens hosted the Toronto Sceptres, and at the end of the third period, the score was 0-0. Eldridge put the game away for the Sirens in overtime. However, the goal she scored was offside. The officials didn’t catch this, which allowed her to score the goal. The official PWHL rules do not mention anything about an offside review, so the goal stood, and Eldridge won the game for New York. Could this change in the upcoming 2025-26 season? It seems likely.

In the last game of the season, Eldridge recorded an assist on each of the two goals New York scored on May 3. Although the Sirens lost to the Montreal Victoire, who ended the season as the number one team in the PWHL regular season, Eldridge’s two assists are a testament to the player she is.

Eldridge’s Performance in the 2024 Season With New York

In New York’s inaugural season, Eldridge played all 24 games and recorded 14 points via seven goals and seven assists. She was a minus-9 and recorded a total of ten penalty minutes. She scored only one game-winning goal in her inaugural season and three power-play goals, tying her total in the past season.

Between the past two seasons, Eldridge leveled up her performance. She recorded ten more points in 2024-25 than she did in 2024 with New York. Although in both the 2024 and 2024-25 seasons, she did not win a single faceoff, she can work on that in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Eldridge’s Future in the PWHL

During the PWHL Expansion Draft, Meghan Turner, the general manager of the incoming PWHL Seattle team, selected Eldridge sixth overall. While many of the players who were selected during the expansion draft have already signed with their new West Coast team, Eldridge still has yet to. She will not be alone, though, as her former teammates, Alex Carpenter and Corinne Schroeder, will join her in Seattle. Both players signed during the exclusive signing window, Carpenter to a one-year contract and Schroeder to a two-year deal.

While Eldridge hasn’t signed yet, she will be joining incredible talent in Seattle, with both familiar faces and new ones.

Eldridge’s Overall Grade

For her performance in the 2024-25 season, Eldridge receives an A. She found her footing in the league, stepping up as a player in point production and on the ice. She found her way into the top six and became a vital player for the Sirens.

Eldridge leveled up her performance in the PWHL between the 2024 season and the 2024-25 season. PWHL Seattle is getting a great player in Eldridge. I am looking forward to seeing her progress as a player in the PWHL.