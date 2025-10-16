New York Sirens Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

On Oct. 16, the New York Sirens announced their training camp roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. With a list of old and new faces, let’s look at the 28 players who received an invite to the Sirens’ training camp.

Role call 🗣️



The 2025 training camp roster is here!



READ MORE: https://t.co/rux1LljFUq pic.twitter.com/yDNKWTvx5U — New York Sirens (@PWHL_NewYork) October 16, 2025

Forwards

Anna Bargman, Annę Cherkowski, Emmy Fecteau, Sarah Fillier, Taylor Girard, Elle Hartje, Kristyna Kaltounkova, Kira Juodikis, Paetyn Levis, Savannah Norcross, Casey O’Brien, Kristin O’Neill, Alexis Paddington, Kayla Vespa, Makenna Webster, Maddi Wheeler

Among the list of newcomers to the team are Kristyna Kaltounkova and Casey O’Brien. Both players were drafted in the first round of the 2025 PWHL Draft by New York. Kaltounkova signed a three-year contract with the Sirens last month. O’Brien has yet to sign with the team, but fans should not worry. Last year’s first-round pick, Sarah Fillier, did not sign with the team until Nov. 1, ahead of the 2024-25 season. Earlier this offseason, she signed a two-year contract extension. Alongside O’Brien, among the 2025 PWHL Draft class who have yet to sign with the team are Makenna Webster and Maddi Wheeler.

Kira Juodikis and Alexis Paddington are two players who received a camp invitation from New York. Juodikis spent her collegiate career playing with the University of New Hampshire. She played for four seasons and recorded 87 points in 128 games. Paddington spent the four years of her collegiate career with Minnesota State University, where she racked up 69 points in 134 games.

Defenders

Lauren Bernard, Jaime Bourbonnais, Olivia Knowles, Maja Nylen Persson, Jincy Roese, Dayle Ross, Allyson Simpson, Nicole Vallario, Micah-Zandee Hart

Among the list of defenders is Nicole Vallario, a Swiss player who received a camp invite from New York. She came to the United States to play collegiate hockey and played 123 games with the University of St. Thomas. Although she has been playing with the EVZ Women’s Team in Switzerland, this invite will give Vallario the opportunity to play professional women’s hockey in North America once more.

The Sirens will also see a newcomer to the blue line in Jincy Roese. She signed with the Sirens earlier during the offseason. Roese spent the last two seasons in the PWHL with Ottawa, where she recorded 19 points in 51 games. A veteran player in the PWHL, she will be a great mentor for the newcomers to the team in Vallario and 2025 draft pick Dayle Ross.

Goaltending

Kaley Doyle, Kayle Osborne, Callie Shanahan

New York drafted Kaley Doyle and Callie Shanahan in the 2025 PWHL Draft after losing Corinne Schroeder to the PWHL Seattle expansion draft, and Abbey Levy signed with Boston. The Sirens will need to find strength with their new goaltenders, who both still have yet to sign with the team. With Kayle Osborne already a strong netminder, Doyle and Shanahan will have a great teacher to learn from.

Sirens Begin the Season on Nov. 22

The Sirens will play their first game of the 2025-26 season on Nov. 22. They will open the season on the road against the Ottawa Charge.