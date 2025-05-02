NHL Coaching Carousel: Finding the Right Coach for the 2025 Vacancies

At the moment, eight NHL teams are looking for a new head coach. That number could change – looking at you, Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders. But in the meantime, there are eight vacancies that need to be filled.

Today, we’re going to do a little match-making. Here are my picks for each of this year’s job openings.

Vancouver Canucks – Peter Laviolette

A lot is riding on this hire. Canucks management has two years to prove to Quinn Hughes that they are a winning franchise – his contract expires in 2027.

Jim Rutherford needs someone he can trust, because if the Canucks falter over the next two years, he’s likely out of a job. Enter Peter Laviolette – the coach that won Rutherford a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. While his 2024-25 campaign with the New York Rangers did not end well, Laviolette has enough of a track record to warrant the job.

But don’t be surprised if: Manny Malhotra.

New York Rangers – Mike Sullivan

A big move in the Big Apple. Mike Sullivan impressed on the big stage with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off and guided the Pittsburgh Penguins to two Stanley Cups. His overall experience and ability to coach superstars makes him a good fit for the Rangers, whose Stanley Cup window is still open.

Mike Sullivan while coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In addition, general manager Chris Drury should be able to offer Sullivan a bigger contract than all the teams currently looking for a new coach. Not that money is a priority for Sullivan – it’s just a strong bargaining chip for the best coach available in this year’s cycle.

But don’t be surprised if: David Carle.

Philadelphia Flyers – Rick Tocchet

NHL insiders have been linking Rick Tocchet to the Flyers even while Tocchet was still coaching games for the Canucks. Now that he’s available, Philadelphia can close on a deal.

It also helps that Tocchet was a former teammate of both team president Keith Jones and general manager Daniel Briere. That familiarity, plus Tocchet’s alignment with Philadelphia’s rough-and-tumble persona, makes this pairing a slam dunk.

But don’t be surprised if: Brad Shaw.

Chicago Blackhawks – Jay Woodcroft

Given Jay Woodcroft’s experience coaching and mentoring Connor McDavid, it seems like a natural fit for him to do the same with Connor Bedard. Not every coach knows how to effectively push and guide generational superstars.

Woodcroft also coached Edmonton’s AHL affiliate for three-plus years. That experience, plus his time teaching as an assistant coach under Todd McLellan, shows Woodcroft has the skill set to lead a young team. It would also be wise for Woodcroft to bring in a strong defensive assistant to balance out his offensive aptitude.

But don’t be surprised if: Anders Sörensen.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Manny Malhotra

The Maple Leafs connection is obvious. Manny Malhotra was an assistant coach in Toronto for four years – three of which while Kyle Dubas was the general manager.

Manny Malhotra serving as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)



In addition, Malhotra has a strong track record when it comes to working with young players and is a great communicator. He’s a great fit for a team in transition – plenty of hockey knowledge to guide Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, plus the soft skills to develop the young talent around them.

But don’t be surprised if: D.J. Smith.

Boston Bruins – Marco Sturm

It doesn’t look like the Bruins are interested in a drawn-out rebuild, which means they need someone to come in, establish an identity, and maximize output from a collection of young players and veterans. Marco Sturm has the experience to do just that. He served as an assistant under Todd McLellan with the Los Angeles Kings, where they navigated a similar situation. Plus, Sturm’s success coaching in the AHL lends credence to his ability to develop young players. It also helps that he played for the Bruins and understands the market.

I originally had David Carle here, but ultimately switched to Sturm. Carle is close with Jim Montgomery, and might steer clear based on how the Bruins handled his mentor’s firing earlier this season.

But don’t be surprised if: Jay Pandolfo.

Seattle Kraken – Jay Leach

Elliotte Friedman reported that Dan Bylsma’s firing and Jason Botterill’s promotion to GM reflected an organizational decision to be more methodical with their coaching choice. I believe this new approach will lead them back to an old face: Jay Leach. He’s been a strong candidate around the league for previous openings and has familiarity with the Kraken, having served as an assistant there for three seasons. Plus, he’s shown a strong propensity to develop young talent, which bodes well for the likes of Matt Beniers, Shane Wright, Kaapo Kaako, and the rest of Seattle’s pipeline.

But don’t be surprised if: Jessica Campbell.

Anaheim Ducks – Joel Quenneville

Pat Verbeek wants to reach the playoffs next year. Joel Quenneville has the on-ice track record to make that happen. There is the obvious red flag, of course. But the NHL did clear him, and that may be enough for the Ducks. It was enough for the Edmonton Oilers and Stan Bowman.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the report of Anaheim’s interest in Quenneville was a temperature check – an opportunity for the organization to conduct sentiment analysis on the potential hire.

But don’t be surprised if: Jeff Halpern.

There are several high-profile coaching jobs available this summer. Who do you think will be hired? Comment below.