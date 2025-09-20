NHL Failed to Capitalize on Matthew Tkachuk’s College GameDay Appearance

ESPN’s College GameDay headed 35 miles south of the home of the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to Coral Gables for Saturday’s matchup between the University of Miami and the University of Florida. Joining the crew as guest picker was Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Students and fans packed the set hours before sunrise just to secure a spot in the pit, creating the kind of big-stage atmosphere that GameDay is known for. The most viral moment may have been Pat McAfee leaping off a high dive while making his pick, but Tkachuk was every bit as memorable. In just 15 minutes, he showed why he is becoming the face of the league: energetic, funny, and instantly likable. He was a natural in front of the camera, connecting with a football-first crowd that might not normally pay attention to hockey.

Tkachuk’s GameDay moment wasn’t an isolated flash. Back in February, the 4 Nations Face-Off gave hockey one of its biggest international stages in years, and Tkachuk played a leading role in putting Team USA in the spotlight. That tournament energized fans, reminding people just how entertaining hockey’s best can be when showcased properly, and exposed people to the sport in a way that has not happened in a long time. Now, months later, his GameDay appearance adds another layer to that momentum. With the 2026 Winter Olympics approaching, and NHL players set to return to the Games for the first time since 2014, it feels like an unprecedented opportunity to grow the sport. Tkachuk is steadily becoming the face of American hockey and, in many ways, one of the faces of the NHL itself.

Matthew Tkachuk, Team USA (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Looking ahead just a few months to Milan, the opportunity only grows larger. When NHL players return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, Team USA will bring one of its most talented rosters in history. And at the center of it will be Matthew Tkachuk. He might even wear the captain’s “C,” but whether he does or not, he will be the face of Team USA hockey, and very likely one of the faces of Team USA across the entire Games. Few American athletes today combine his personality, charisma, and competitive edge, and that makes him the kind of figure who can carry the flag for more than just hockey. For the NHL, that’s a gift, a player who can lead on the ice, shine on the world stage, and resonate far beyond the sport.

Turning GameDay Into a Launchpad

Tkachuk’s GameDay appearance was the kind of event that leagues dream about, a star athlete stepping onto one of the biggest stages in American sports television and absolutely crushing it. The NHL did put out a short article and reposted content from other accounts, but the opportunity called for more. Aside from that, the league seemed poised to let the moment pass with little fanfare.

.@DesmondHoward, Nick Saban and @TKACHUKycheese_ all pick Miami to beat the Gators today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pWwEg2d48a — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 20, 2025

Imagine if the NHL had turned Tkachuk’s appearance into a kickoff for the new season, clipping his best moments, sharing them across social platforms, and using them to remind fans that hockey is back. The Panthers put out content highlighting his role on the show, and the league could have amplified that further, making Tkachuk one of the central storylines heading into the preseason. A short interview afterward, asking him what it was like to step onto that stage, would have continued building his profile as one of the faces of the league.

Tkachuk was the first NHL player to ever appear on GameDay, which shows that the NHL is gaining ground. The league could have leaned into that milestone, having him bring the Stanley Cup, or launching a media campaign tying college football’s energy to hockey. Opportunities like this are rare, but they don’t have to be missed. By recognizing and amplifying these moments, the NHL can make its stars household names in ways that go beyond the rink.

What the NHL Can Learn

Tkachuk’s GameDay spot should be viewed as more than a fun one-off; it can be a blueprint for how the NHL approaches mainstream crossover moments. When a player steps onto a stage with millions of non-hockey fans watching, the league has a rare chance to introduce the sport in a fresh way. The question is how to build on it.

The first lesson is to treat these appearances as tentpoles, not cameos. When Tkachuk went on GameDay, the NHL could have rolled out a quick-hit content plan, same-day clips of his best moments, behind-the-scenes shots the next morning, and a “best of” reel that packaged his energy for fans who missed the show live. Instead of just reposting, the league could have owned the moment, framing it as “hockey is back” and using it to point directly toward preseason and opening night.

The second lesson is to package the moment for each platform. Short, vertical clips would have thrived on TikTok and Instagram Reels, while a slightly longer cut could have worked on YouTube and X. Stills and carousels showing his picks, the crowd signs, and his interactions with the hosts could have engaged fans who prefer scrolling over video. Each platform rewards different content, and tailoring Tkachuk’s appearance to those channels would have maximized reach.

The third lesson is coordination. The Panthers highlighted their star’s appearance, but the league and USA Hockey could have taken it further. A co-branded push, “Matthew Tkachuk takes GameDay, hockey is back,” could have tied the NHL, the Panthers, ESPN, and even USA Hockey into the same story. Instead of isolated posts, the messaging would have been unified and amplified across audiences.

The fourth lesson is to make it a door into the season. Hockey is back this week, and Tkachuk’s national appearance could have served as the perfect kickoff. Fans who discovered him on Saturday morning should have been pointed directly to “Here’s when you can watch him next” and “Here’s where to get tickets.” Those conversion steps, from casual intrigue to actual engagement, are how leagues grow their audience.

Finally, the tone matters. What made Tkachuk shine on GameDay wasn’t a scripted answer, but his natural charisma. Any follow-up content should lean into that: a quick interview asking about his favorite sign in the crowd, or a short video of him talking about the similarities between the energy of college football fans and hockey fans. Those kinds of authentic, off-the-cuff moments are what make players relatable. They’re also what make casual sports fans stop scrolling and pay attention.

The bottom line is simple: moments like GameDay are building blocks. With the season starting, the NHL has the chance to use Tkachuk’s appearance not just as a fun highlight, but as a springboard to grow the game. Amplify the moment, connect it to hockey’s return, and give new fans a reason to stick around.

Hockey’s Growth Opportunity

Matthew Tkachuk’s College GameDay appearance was more than just a fun Saturday morning cameo — it was a glimpse of what hockey can be when its stars are given the stage they deserve. From the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year to the buzz of a new NHL season starting now, to the Olympics just a few months away, the sport has momentum on its side.

Tkachuk is right at the center of it. He’s shown he can shine in front of millions who may never watch a hockey game, and he’s proven he has the personality to carry the sport beyond the rink. With the right amplification, he won’t just be the face of the Florida Panthers or even the NHL; he could become a personality that resonates with sports fans everywhere, including those who don’t normally follow hockey. That’s the kind of presence that can help grow the game in ways the league has long hoped for.