Steel the Shootout Hero For Stars in Preseason Opener Against Blues

The Dallas Stars won the first game of the 2025 NHL preseason, beating the St. Louis Blues, in a shootout, 2-1 at American Airlines Center.

Justin Carbonneau scored the lone goal for St. Louis. Colten Ellis made 14 saves, and Jordan Binnington made 19.

Mavrik Bourque and Sam Steel scored for the Stars. Remi Poirer made 10 saves, while Antoine Bibeau made four.

Game Recap

The first period of the preseason ended in a 0-0 tie, with the Stars leading the Blues in the shot department, 8-7.

Carbonneau put the Blues on the board 50 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Sam Steel Dallas Stars
Sam Steel, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bourque tied the game at 14:33 on a rebound to the left of the crease, off an Alexander Petrovic one-timer from the mid-point.

Despite outshooting the Blues 33-15 in regulation, and wasting an early power play in overtime, the Stars snuck out a win thanks to Steel in the shootout.

Up Next

The Blues continue their preseason on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Stars host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

