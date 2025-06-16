NHL’s 2025 Free Agent Class: Top 5 Centers

Continuing with our free-agent previews, let’s look at the top centers in this year’s free-agent class. How strong this top five turns out will depend on whether a couple of centers re-sign with their current teams, but there could be some intriguing names if everyone makes it to market.

5. Ryan Donato

Ryan Donato saw plenty of time between center and left wing this season. That versatility helps, and he could easily find himself as a left winger wherever he signs next. But for this exercise, we’ll include him among the top centers. He’s coming off a career season that saw him finish with 31 goals and 62 points in 80 games, which will earn him a pay raise.

Donato shot 17 percent, well above his career average of 11.1 percent, but his underlying metrics on a lowly Chicago Blackhawks team were impressive. He was their most efficient five-on-five scorer, averaging 2.25 points per 60 minutes. He also created plenty of quality scoring chances and was one of the Blackhawks’ better forwards in transition.

Even though Donato is likely to regress from the 31 goals he posted this season, he could be a solid middle-six addition for some teams. He shouldn’t cost much to sign either, as Evolving Hockey and AFP Analytics both have him inking a deal with a cap hit below $5 million and just over a three-year term. He looks like one of the safer bets in a weak UFA class.

4. Mikael Granlund

Mikael Granlund has done well to revive his career after a disappointing stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He finished the 2023-24 season with 60 points in 69 games with the San Jose Sharks and followed that up with 22 goals and 66 points between the Sharks and Dallas Stars this season.

Granlund is not without his flaws. Even though he scored 22 goals, he’s not a particularly threatening goal-scorer, and his defensive game leaves a bit to be desired. Still, he’s an excellent playmaker and will move the puck efficiently in transition. There’s value in having him as a second or third-line center, a position he should succeed in.

Evolving Hockey and AFP Analytics have two very different contract projections for Granlund. The former has him signing a five-year deal at a cap hit of $7.082 million, while AFP Analytics has him inking a two-year deal at a cap hit of $4,975,550. I’d be wary of paying Granlund nearly $7 million per year, but a two-year contract at just under $5 million annually could be great value for what he provides.

3. Sam Bennett

There’s been so much talk about Sam Bennett and where he could end up if he doesn’t re-sign with the Florida Panthers. Not only that, but there’s been speculation he could even earn $10 million annually because of his playoff performance. Bennett does have 15 goals for the Panthers this postseason, but a $10 million cap hit would be outrageous.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Why? Bennett had a career season with the Panthers, but he totaled 25 goals and just 51 points. He’s a great player. There’s no doubting that, but paying him $10 million annually would be one of the worst contracts ever handed out in free agency. Even with the salary cap rising, he would never provide proper value at a $10 million cap hit if he only remains a 45-50-point player.

My guess is that it will be a moot point because I can’t imagine any team giving Bennett $10 million per year, but he will get paid. Most contract projections have him signing a long-term deal at a cap hit between $7-8 million annually. Expect him to be among the highest-paid players when the market opens on July 1 since it’s such a shallow UFA class.

2. Matt Duchene

While Matt Duchene would love to remain with the Stars, their cap situation may make it difficult. They have just $4.5 million in cap space with Duchene, Granlund, Jamie Benn and Mavrik Bourque to re-sign. That means Duchene may make it to market when free agency begins in nearly two weeks.

Duchene had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024-25, finishing with 32 goals and 82 points in 82 games. He was the Stars’ third-most efficient five-on-five scorer, averaging 2.55 points per 60 minutes. He’s an excellent skater and doesn’t appear to be losing his speed at age 34, and he’s one of the most underrated playmakers in the NHL.

One of the themes of this offseason is the number of teams looking for second-line centers. Duchene is one of only a few UFAs who could be a legit second-line/fringe first-line center for some team, so there could be a bidding war for his services. Evolving Hockey has him signing a two-year deal at a cap hit of $5.891 million, while AFP Analytics has him signing for three years and $7.140 million annually. Given the lack of second-line centers in this year’s class, it wouldn’t shock me if he signs for something close to AFP’s projection.

1. John Tavares

I am a little surprised the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t re-signed John Tavares yet. It’ll probably get done at some point, but he would be the best center available in free agency if he remains unsigned on July 1. He finished this past season with 38 goals and 74 points in 76 games, with those 38 goals being the most he’s totaled since 2014-15 with the New York Islanders.

Tavares shot 19 percent this season, so I wouldn’t expect him to total 38 goals again, but he still excels as a shooter and playmaker. His skating is not what it used to be, and his transition game has declined, but he’s a sneaky physical player and is not afraid to get in on the forecheck. As a second-line center, a team could do far worse.

Tavares will likely take a pay cut to stay with the Maple Leafs, but there’s another payday awaiting him on the open market if he opts to test the free-agent waters. Evolving Hockey has him signing for a cap hit of $7.891 million over four years, while AFP Analytics has him signing for three years and $7.939 million annually, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he earns north of $8 million if he hits the open market.

Tavares & Bennett Hold the Cards

If Tavares and Bennett don’t make it to free agency, you’re probably best off looking for a center via the trade market, which seems to have plenty of talent. But if those two become UFAs, there should be plenty to keep an eye on in the center market once free agency begins on July 1.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick, Advanced Hockey Stats