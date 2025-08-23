NHL’s Metropolitan Division Is Weakest It’s Been in Years Entering 2025-26

The Metropolitan Division used to be the NHL’s crown jewel, but that has changed in recent years. It’s now arguably the league’s weakest, and though some teams did improve this offseason, there are more questions than answers among its eight teams heading into the 2025-26 season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Additions: Christian Dvorak, Trevor Zegras, Noah Juulsen, Dennis Gilbert, Dan Vladar

Subtractions: Ryan Poehling

Net of 0.2 wins lost

The Philadelphia Flyers finished eighth in the Metropolitan standings a season ago and will likely be among the division’s bottom-feeders again. They made a few additions this offseason, but none that will move the needle significantly. Christian Dvorak will give them a little extra center depth, as could Trevor Zegras if he rebounds and looks more like the player he was in his first couple of seasons in the NHL.

Goaltending has been a problem for the Flyers for the last two seasons, as Sam Ersson and Ivan Fedotov were among the worst netminders in the NHL last season. Dan Vladar saved what was expected of him with the Calgary Flames last season, so he should be an upgrade, though it’s a low bar to clear. Still, the Flyers are probably another year or two away from pushing for a top-four spot in the Metro. They’re likely heading for another seventh or eighth-place finish as they continue their rebuild.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Additions: Anthony Mantha, Justin Brazeau, Matt Dumba, Parker Wotherspoon, Arturs Silovs, Connor Dewar, Connor Clifton

Subtractions: Matt Grzelcyk, Alex Nedeljkovic. Vladislav Kolyachonok, Conor Timmins

Net of 1.2 wins lost

It’s going to be a rough year if you’re a fan of either of the Pennsylvania NHL teams. That seems to be by design, though, as it doesn’t appear the Pittsburgh Penguins have any intentions of being competitive next season as they look ahead to the 2026 NHL Draft and Gavin McKenna, who’ll be playing hockey just down the street at Penn State.

Sure, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas was busy this summer, but the improvements he made are marginal, and it depends on whether Anthony Mantha can find his game after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. Overall, the Penguins look like one of the worst teams in the NHL heading into the new season, and it may get worse if they trade one or both of Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust before the regular season begins. They’re likely heading for a battle for eighth with the Flyers.

New York Islanders

Additions: Jonathan Drouin, Emil Heineman, Maxim Shabanov, David Rittich

Subtractions: Noah Dobson

Net of 0.7 wins added

The New York Islanders are in an era of transition with Mathieu Darche taking over as GM. They had an excellent NHL Draft, selecting Matthew Schaefer (first overall), Victor Eklund, and Kashawn Aitcheson in the first round, but they likely won’t have a significant impact for another couple of years. Otherwise, most of their NHL additions were modest this offseason.

Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jonathan Drouin should add some more scoring to a top six that could use it, while Emil Heineman is a solid bottom-six forward. Losing Noah Dobson will sting in the short term, but this doesn’t look like a team set on being ultra competitive in the short term, either. You can never say never for the postseason when you have a goaltender like Ilya Sorokin, but they’re more or less the same 82-point team they were during the 2024-25 campaign. They’re not on the Flyers’ or Penguins’ levels, but nor do they appear good enough to be a serious threat for a playoff spot.

New York Rangers

Additions: Taylor Raddysh, Vladislav Gavrikov, Justin Dowling, Scott Morrow

Subtractions: K’Andre Miller, Chris Kreider

Net of 0.6 wins added

I’ve stated it more than a few times this offseason, but the New York Rangers had arguably the most disappointing 2024-25 season of any NHL team. After claiming the Presidents’ Trophy a year ago, they became the fourth organization in NHL history to miss the playoffs the year after winning the Presidents’ Trophy.

There were some changes for the Rangers. Most notable was trading K’Andre Miller, then signing Vladislav Gavrikov in free agency, and they dealt Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks. On the surface, these only make the Rangers a marginally better team, but Mike Sullivan taking over behind the bench for Peter Laviolette may help them the most. Many of the Rangers’ problems in 2024-25 were due to playing chaotic and unstructured hockey under Laviolette. Sullivan should bring some stability, and while their Cup-contention window may be closed or closing, they should push for the playoffs again.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Additions: Miles Wood, Charlie Coyle, Hudson Fasching, Isac Lundestrom

Subtractions: James van Riemsdyk, Justin Danforth, Sean Kuraly, Daniil Tarasov, Jordan Harris

Net of 0.6 wins lost

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had an interesting offseason. They only missed the playoffs by two points last season, but they have not improved much this offseason. It started with the head-scratching trade that saw them give up two draft picks and Gavin Brindley for Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood. Coyle is a fine enough third-line center, but Wood is a shell of the player he was before a major hip injury with the New Jersey Devils a few seasons ago.

What’s also concerning for the Blue Jackets is that they’re prime regression candidates after playing a highly unsustainable brand of hockey this past season. I don’t see the bottom falling out because they do have plenty of promising young talent. But it wouldn’t shock me if they finish further away from a playoff spot than they did in 2024-25.

New Jersey Devils

Additions: Connor Brown, Evgeny Dadonov, Arseniy Gritsyuk, Thomas Bordeleau

Subtractions: Nathan Bastian, Justin Dowling, Tomáš Tatar, Curtis Lazar, Erik Haula, Brian Dumoulin

Net of 2 wins added

The New Jersey Devils have had a relatively quiet offseason, signing Connor Brown and Evgeny Dadonov in free agency. Dadonov is coming off a 20-goal, 40-point season, while Brown is a Swiss Army Knife who will add some pace, scoring upside, and two-way prowess to the team’s bottom six.

Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer celebrate a goal for the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They should help improve a bottom six that was too slow and devoid of skill last season, but it still feels like the Devils are missing another top-nine forward, whether it be on the wing or down the middle. Arseniy Gritsyuk could be the answer on the wing, but he’s an unknown after playing nearly five seasons in the KHL. Jack Hughes staying healthy would go a long way for the Devils, but this team only appears marginally improved without another top-nine addition.

Carolina Hurricanes

Additions: Nikolaj Ehlers, K’Andre Miller, Mike Reilly

Subtractions: Brent Burns, Dmitry Orlov

Net of 2.4 wins added

Even though the Washington Capitals ran away with the Metro last season, I think it’s safe to say the Carolina Hurricanes are the favorites to win it in 2025-26. They weren’t overly busy this offseason, but their additions were notable. It started by acquiring Miller from the Rangers in exchange for a couple of draft picks and Scott Morrow. Miller struggled mightily with the Rangers last season, but playing in a Hurricanes system tailor-made to play to his strengths should help him rebound.

The Hurricanes also signed Nikolaj Ehlers, arguably the top free agent in what was one of the weakest classes in years. Ehlers has had injury trouble, but there’s no doubting his value when available. He offers high-end skill that the Hurricanes haven’t been able to secure in recent years, whether it be losing Jake Guentzel in free agency or trading Mikko Rantanen nearly two months after acquiring him. The Hurricanes could still use a second-line center, but they look like the best team in the Metro running away.

Washington Capitals

Additions: Declan Chisholm

Subtractions: Andrew Mangiapane, Lars Eller

Net of 0.7 wins added

The Capitals were the surprise team of the 2024-25 season. They won 51 games and totaled 111 points to win the Metro by 12 points over the Hurricanes. They’re essentially running back the same team for this coming season, but they’re almost a sure bet to regress, too. They had multiple players who shot well above their career averages, and are almost surely due to come down to Earth. That doesn’t mean they won’t be a playoff team, especially with how weak the Metro is, but chances are they find themselves battling for playoff positioning with the Devils and Rangers.

How Will the Metropolitan Shake Out?

The Hurricanes have the highest over/under in the Metro at 107.5. The Devils are next at 98.5, so Vegas has the Canes as heavy favorites to win the division, but what happens below them is anyone’s guess:

Hurricanes – 106 points Devils – 97 points Capitals – 96 points Rangers- 93 points WC2 Islanders – 84 points * Blue Jackets – 80 points * Flyers – 74 points * Penguins – 68 points *

*eliminated from playoff contention

In my Atlantic Division roundup, I had the Ottawa Senators as WC2 in the East. But after looking at the Metro, the Rangers might be the more likely of the two to grab the second wild-card slot. Regardless, those teams seem like the best bets for the wild-card playoff berths in the East.

Even though four Metro teams qualify for the playoffs this season, just look around; there aren’t many great teams. The Hurricanes are the favorites, but they have flaws, namely down the middle. Perhaps they find their second-line center in the coming weeks, or the Devils acquire a top-nine forward, then that would make the division a bit more interesting. But the Metro is the weakest it’s been in years, especially at the bottom of the division, and that probably won’t change this coming season.

