Mitch Marner’s Exit Leaves Maple Leafs With a Number 16 Dilemma

Mitch Marner was once one of Toronto’s favourite sons. A local kid turned superstar, he became a face of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ new era. For years, he dazzled with his playmaking, his energy, and his ability to pile up points.

However, his relationship with the fan base shifted over time. His agent, Darren Ferris, whose very public contract battles left a sour taste, made Marner a polarizing figure. Some fans continued to love him. Others grew tired of the drama, especially when playoff disappointments piled up.

Now, Marner is no longer a Maple Leaf. He’s moved to the Vegas Golden Knights — not necessarily because Toronto didn’t want him, but because the fit, the money, and maybe the mood weren’t right anymore. Which leaves Toronto with a new question: what happens to number 16?

Marner’s Complicated Exit

Marner’s move to Vegas was both surprising and understandable. At first glance, he’s making less money there than he did in Toronto. But in Nevada, a state with no income tax, his take-home pay tells a different story. It was a calculated move, and one that shows he’s not just thinking about dollars, but also about lifestyle and opportunity.

Still, the story of Marner in Toronto isn’t just about his departure. He was here for nearly a decade, produced at an elite level, and carved his name deep into the team’s record books. Whether you liked his style or not, he was part of a core that made the Maple Leafs competitive again after years of struggle. That’s not a legacy you erase easily.

A Jersey Number With Weight

Which brings us to the number 16. For many fans, a jersey number carries the history of the player who wore it. Some numbers become iconic — think 13 for Mats Sundin, 93 for Doug Gilmour, or 27 for Darryl Sittler. They aren’t officially retired, but they carry weight.

So, what about 16? Do the Maple Leafs move quickly to give it to someone new, wiping the slate clean? Or do they keep it on the shelf for a while, recognizing that Marner’s impact still lingers, even if he never plays here again?

The Case for Giving It Away Quickly

There’s an argument for letting someone else take number 16 right away. A fresh start can help turn the page on a complicated chapter. If another young player claims it and makes it their own, the number becomes less about Marner and more about the team moving forward.

This approach also fits with the Maple Leafs’ history. Unlike some franchises, Toronto doesn’t hang onto numbers lightly. They’ve retired a select few, but most numbers cycle through different generations. In that sense, 16 could be passed along, like any other jersey.

The Case for Saving It

On the other hand, there’s a case for keeping 16 off the roster for a while. Marner may not have left on good terms, but he was still one of the best players of his era. He helped make the Maple Leafs a strong team. He holds team records and will be remembered, whether fans cheered him or jeered him.

By letting the number sit unused for a few seasons, the organization would acknowledge his contributions without needing to make any permanent decisions about his legacy. It’s a gesture of respect, and one that might matter more in hindsight than it does today.

A Maple Leafs Dilemma

So, what’s the right move? If you’re the Maple Leafs, do you treat number 16 like just another jersey, or do you acknowledge that it carries a bit more history now?

The answer may depend on how Marner’s career plays out from here. If he thrives in Vegas, wins big, and cements himself as one of the league’s greats, Toronto might want to hold onto his number. If his career tapers off, the urge to preserve his number might fade.

In the end, this isn’t just about a jersey. It’s about how the Maple Leafs choose to tell their own story. Do they want to move forward with a clean break? Or do they want to hold space for a player who, for better and worse, defined an era?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ front office has bigger roster questions to answer right now than who wears which number. But in Toronto, these details matter. Fans care about legacy, symbolism, and tradition. When it comes to Marner, number 16 is all of those things.

Whether the team retires it, shelves it for a few years, or hands it to the next up-and-comer, the decision will say something about how the Maple Leafs view Marner’s time in blue and white.

For now, 16 is a number without a place to call home. But perhaps not for long.