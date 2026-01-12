NHL Morning Recap – January 12, 2026

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Jan. 11, 2026. Which saw the Winnipeg Jets host the New Jersey Devils. As well as the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

DEVILS 3 at JETS 4

Jets Down Devils 4-3 in Back-and-Forth Affair

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary

P1 19:27 – Nico Hischier (13) from Luke Hughes (18), Jesper Bratt (25)

P2 1:05 – Cody Glass (8) from Hughes (19), Jack Hughes (15)

P2 8:08 – Glass (9) from Hughes (16), Johnathan Kovacevic (1)

Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary

P1 18:50 – Alex Iafallo (8) from Nino Niederreiter (11), Dylan Samberg (7)

P2 2:36 – Jonathan Toews (5) from Cole Perfetti (9)

P2 17:57 – Gabriel Vilardi (18) from Perfetti (10), Josh Morrissey (28)

P3 6:17 – Tanner Pearson (6) from Morrissey (29), Cole Koepke (6)

PENGUINS 0 at BRUINS 1

Arvidsson Scored Lone Goal & Korpisalo Was Excellent in Bruins’ 1-0 Victory Over Penguins

Boston Bruins Scoring Summary

P1 11:00 – Viktor Arvidsson (9) from Henri Jokiharju (9), Casey Mittelstadt (10)

CAPITALS 2 at PREDATORS 3

Annunen Leads Predators to 3-2 Victory Over Capitals

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P1 5:56 – Alex Ovechkin (20) from John Carlson (26), Ryan Leonard (19)

P3 9:03 – Ethen Frank (8) from Ovechkin (20), Dylan Strome (24)

Nashville Predators goaltender Justus Annunen blocks the puck against the Washington Capitals (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary

P1 13:15 – Steven Stamkos (19) from Filip Forsberg (16), Roman Josi (14)

P3 1:12 – Cole Smith (5) from Josi (15), Reid Schaefer (2)

P3 3:29 – Josi (6) from Stamkos (11), Ryan O’Reilly (25)

BLUE JACKETS 3 at MAMMOTH 2

Blue Jackets Beat Mammoth in Overtime to Close Out Road Trip

Columbus Blue Jackets Scoring Summary

P1 2:47 – Mikael Pyyhtia (1) from Danton Heinen (2), Ivan Provorov (13)

P2 18:31 – Charlie Coyle (7) from Adam Fantilli (16), Kirill Marchenko (20)

OT 1:01 – Dmitri Voronkov (16) from Zach Werenski (31), Marchenko (21)

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P1 16:20 – Jack McBain (5) from Clayton Keller (29), Nick DeSimone (2)

P2 1:02 – Mikhail Sergachev (7) from Keller (30), Nick Schmaltz (25)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7 at SHARKS 2

Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Summary

P1 7:19 – Jack Eichel (15) from Ivan Barbashev (20), Jeremy Lauzon (7)

P1 10:57 – Pavel Dorofeyev (17) from Tomas Hertl (19), Mark Stone (24)

P2 4:19 – Eichel (16) from Stone (25)

P2 11:00 – Hertl (17) from Stone (26), Dorofeyev (15)

P2 12:25 – Zach Whitecloud (2) from Hertl (20), Noah Hanifin (15)

P3 17:03 – Shea Theodore (6) – Empty Net from Hertl (21)

P3 18:59 – Hertl (18) from Dorofeyev (16), Hanifin (16)

San Jose Sharks Scoring Summary

P1 9:33 – Collin Graf (12) from Jeff Skinner (7)

P2 16:29 – Alexander Wennberg (10) from Timothy Liljegren (8), Tyler Toffoli (19)