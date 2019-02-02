In today’s News & Notes, Nikita Kucherov and Zach Smith have both been fined for slashing, Corey Perry is set to make his season debut and a quick waiver-wire update.

Kucherov Fined for Slashing

Kucherov was fined $5,000 for slashing New York Islanders’ defender Scott Mayfield at the 16:11 mark of the first period of Friday’s game. Kucherov would also be assessed a minor penalty for his actions, though the NHL deemed this slash to be worthy of supplemental discipline.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum permitted under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kucherov is once again having an excellent season and is proving to be one of the very best players in the NHL. In just 51 games he already has 22 goals and 79 points and is well on his way to another season of more than 30 goals and potentially 100 points.

Smith Fined for Slashing

In similar news, Smith was also fined $5,000 for a slash on Pittsburgh Penguins defender Marcus Pettersson. This incident occurred at the 6:46 mark of the second period Friday and resulted in a penalty for Smith. Like Kucherov, the NHL felt that Smith’s slash was worthy of more than a two-minute minor and was ultimately fined.