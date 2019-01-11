In today’s News & Notes, Rick Nash has officially retired from the professional hockey, Jack Eichel is set to return to the Buffalo Sabres’ lineup and Tyler Myers is day-to-day with an injury.

Rick Nash Retires

After 15 seasons in the NHL, Nash has officially announced his retirement from professional due to unresolved issues stemming from concussions that Nash suffered last season. This was expected but still unfortunate as many were holding out hope that Nash would recover and find his way back to full health.

Below is the statement made by Top Shelf Sports Management, the agency that represents Nash:

“Due to unresolved issues/symptoms from the concussion sustained last March, Rick Nash will be forced to retire from the game of hockey. Under the advice of his medical team, the risk of further brain injury is far too great if Rick returns to play. Rick would like to thank everyone who has supported him during this difficult time period.”

In 1,060 NHL games in his career, Nash scored an impressive 437 goals and 805 points and another 18 goals and 46 points in 89 postseason contests. He finished his career with three goals and five points in 12 postseason games with the Bruins last season after being acquired by the team from the New York Rangers.

Eichel to Return to Sabres Lineup

After missing three games with an upper-body injury, Eichel is set to return to the Sabres lineup, the team announced Friday. Eichel will join the team Friday night when the Sabres take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Eichel has scored 15 goals and 49 points in 40 games this season and has been a crucial part of the Sabres success. With him back at 100 percent and ready to return, the Sabres will look to create space between themselves and the Montreal Canadiens while also closing the gap between them and the Bruins in the Atlantic Division playoff race.

Myers Day-to-Day

Due to a lower-body injury, Myers will miss the Winnipeg Jets game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, Sara Orlesky is reporting. The veteran blueliner has scored four goals and 13 points in 43 games this season.

In Myers place will be Sami Niku who is expected to slot into the Jets’ blue line in Myers absence. In five games this season with the Jets, Niku has yet to record a point. He has scored two goals and 10 points in 17 games with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL this season.

Myers absence will be a big one for the Jets despite his relatively low offensive point totals due simply to the ice time he gives the team each and every game. In 43 games this season, Myers has averaged over 19 minutes of ice time for the Jets.