Maple Leafs’ Depth Steals the Spotlight in 5–2 Win vs. Flyers

The Toronto Maple Leafs (6–5–1) exited the month of October with the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Now, following a Nov. 1 win, they find themselves one point shy of a wildcard spot. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers (6–4–1) by a 5–2 score to re-enter the playoff conversation.

Game Recap

Just 1:09 into the game, the Flyers looked like they might cruise to a victory. Forward Christian Dvorak recorded his third goal of the season via assists from Nikita Grebenkin and Travis Konecny, filling in for the injured Sean Couturier.

Five minutes later, the Maple Leafs responded. Auston Matthews got on the board with his sixth of the campaign, tying the score 1–1. Morgan Rielly and Nicholas Robertson each registered an assist.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews checks the puck from Philadelphia Flyers center Christian Dvorak (Kyle Ross-Imagn Images)

Toronto had a four-minute power play courtesy of a Konecny high-stick and subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but the visitors were unable to capitalize. The first period didn’t see any other goals.

The Maple Leafs started to pull away in the second period. Jake McCabe recorded a semi-rare goal—his 13th across 172 games in Toronto—to give his team its first lead. Chris Tanev and Matias Maccelli chipped in with assists.

A couple of minutes before the second intermission, Robertson sniped a puck past goaltender Dan Vladař for his second point of the night. Matthew Knies and John Tavares added helpers.

Things only got uglier for the home side to start the third period. Easton Cowan notched his first NHL goal 33 seconds into the frame, chasing Vladař, who held a .939 save percentage entering the game. Tavares got the lone assist.

Just before the midway point, Tanev had to be stretchered off the ice following a collision with Flyers forward Matvei Michkov. The play could be interpreted as accidental, with both skaters battling for position at the blue line while anticipating a zone entry, but a minor penalty was ultimately called. The original ruling was a major, meaning it was downgraded upon further review.

The Flyers made it a game with just under four minutes left—Tyson Foerster struck on the power play thanks to assists from Trevor Zegras and Michkov. But Toronto hung on and added an empty-net tally (Calle Järnkrok from Dakota Joshua) for a 5–2 victory despite a late Philadelphia surge.

After giving up a goal on the game’s first shot, Toronto had one of its best games between the pipes. Netminder Anthony Stolarz turned aside 31 of 33 shots for the Maple Leafs, Vladař stopped 15 of 19, and backup Aleksei Kolosov stopped all seven shots he faced in relief.

What’s Next for the Flyers & Maple Leafs?

Up next, the Flyers take on the league-worst Calgary Flames (2–9–2) at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Nov. 2. The Maple Leafs will return to action on Nov. 3 against the polar opposite Pittsburgh Penguins (8–3–2) at Scotiabank Arena.