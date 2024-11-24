Oilers Dominate Rangers in 6-2 Victory

The Edmonton Oilers (11-9-2) dominated the New York Rangers (12-6-1) by a final score of 6-2 on Hockey Night in Canada. This game was all Edmonton early and often. The Rangers couldn’t muster sustained offensive attacks, and the Oilers recognized that, and saw blood in the water. With that said, here’s your game recap:

Game Recap

The Oilers came to play early in this one. They opened the scoring on Vasily Podkolzin‘s first goal as an Oiler at the 17:34 mark. Leon Draisaitl entered the zone and set up Podkolzin for a one-timer which he powered into the back of the net.

The Oilers weren’t done as they got a shorthanded goal from Darnell Nurse in his return to the lineup. With under 10 seconds remaining in the period, Mattias Janmark dished a great pass on the tape of Nurse who walked in and picked his spot on the glove side, past Jonathan Quick in the Rangers net. Edmonton outshot New York 21-8 in that opening frame.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers extended their lead with Draisaitl’s 16th of the season on a beautiful 2-on-1 passing play with Connor McDavid 8:54 into the middle frame. Edmonton continued applying pressure which resulted in another goal courtesy of Evan Bouchard for his sixth of the season. Janmark made a great play along the boards and passed the puck to Bouchard who ripped a shot high glove, past Quick.

Artemi Panarin got the Rangers on the board with under five minutes remaining for his team-leading 11th goal of the season. He received a pass from Adam Fox and squeezed a short-side shot through Stuart Skinner in the Edmonton net.

The Oilers added another to extend their lead to 5-1, 5:49 into the final period. Bouchard threaded the needle to McDavid who one-timed the puck for his 10th of the season. Shortly after, McDavid made it 6-1. He skated with speed through the neutral zone and took the puck to the Rangers net while patiently out-waiting everyone as he made no mistake, past the sprawling goaltender, for a great individual effort.

Panarin added a goal late for the Rangers on a giveaway which ended up on the stick of Panarin as he sniped it upstairs, over the blocker of Edmonton’s netminder.

Quick stopped 34 of 40 shots for a .850 save percentage (SV%), and Skinner stopped 33 of 35 shots at the other end for an excellent .943 SV%.

The Rangers look to get back on track when they return home on Monday (Nov. 25) to host the St. Louis Blues. Meanwhile, the Oilers have a five-day break, before making their first-ever trip to Utah on Friday night (Nov. 29).