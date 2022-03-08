NHL Roster Report: Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Blues, Kings & More

The Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets are getting closer to full health, with some regulars expected back this week. St. Louis brought up two players from the minors to give their fourth line a jolt, and two veteran defensemen were put on waivers. Let’s take a look at all the latest roster and injury news from around the NHL.

Transactions

Detroit Red Wings placed Danny DeKeyser on waivers, recalled Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL) and placed Carter Rowney on IR.

Edmonton Oilers placed Tyson Barrie on IR and officially recalled Stuart Skinner from Bakersfield (AHL).

St. Louis Blues assigned Dakota Joshua and Klim Kostin to Springfield (AHL) and recalled Mackenzie MacEachern and Alexei Toropchenko.

Columbus Blue Jackets activated Jake Bean and Joonas Korpisalo from IR and assigned Jean-Francois Berube to Cleveland (AHL). Berube posted a respectable .924 SV% during his recall.

Columbus also signed Billy Sweezy to two-year, two-way contract that starts next season. Sweezy currently plays for the Cleveland Monsters under an AHL contract.

Billy Sweezey – D

Two year / two way #CBJ

$762.5k x 2 years



2022-23: $750k / $100k

2023-24: $775k / $135k



While this is Sweezey’s first NHL contract, since he is 26 years of age, it is not an entry-level contract.https://t.co/iyk4DIcpne — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 8, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning placed Andrej Sustr on waivers.

Vancouver Canucks recalled Sheldon Rempal from Abbotsford (AHL).

Pittsburgh Penguins activated Louis Domingue from IR and assigned him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

Anaheim Ducks assigned Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL).

New York Islanders recalled Otto Koivula after he was sent to Bridgeport (AHL) yesterday. Anders Lee was also activated from the non-roster list.

Arizona Coyotes placed Liam O’Brien on IR and recalled Hudson Fasching from Tucson (AHL).

Minnesota Wild activated Jordan Greenway from IR and assigned Mason Shaw to Iowa (AHL).

Carolina Hurricanes assigned Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL).

Vegas Golden Knights assigned Daniil Miromanov to Henderson (AHL).

Injury Updates

Jakub Vrana (DET) practiced on a line with Pius Suter and Robby Fabbri on Monday morning. Vrana could make his season debut on Tuesday vs Arizona. Danny DeKeyser being placed on waivers could open up a roster spot for Vrana to be activated from IR.

Jakub Vrana, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Teddy Blueger (PIT) took line rushes as the fourth line center at practice on Monday. He’s considered a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game vs Florida.

Urho Vaakanainen (BOS) practiced in a non-contact jersey on Monday.

Jeff Petry (MTL) is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mike Matheson and Jason Zucker (PIT) are both making progress in their recovery from injury as they skated before practice with Pittsburgh’s skills coach.

Viktor Arvidsson (LAK) suffered a lower-body injury on Sunday and missed Monday’s game vs Boston. Arvidsson and Brendan Lemieux are both doubtful for the rest of this week.

Tucker Poolman (VAN) made his first appearance at practice since being injured in late January.

Zach Bogosian (TBL) could be an option to play Tuesday in Winnipeg. Bogosian has missed 15 games with a lower-body injury.

Henri Jokiharju (BUF) is expected to return later this week from his lower-body injury.

Alex Tuch (BUF) was given a clean bill of health after crashing into the net on Sunday.

Matt Grzlecyk (BOS) missed Monday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mikey Anderson (LAK) left Monday’s game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Anton Lundell (FLA) fell awkwardly on his left leg during Monday’s game and did not return.

Lineup News

Los Angeles Kings (vs BOS)

IN: Carl Grundstrom

OUT: Victor Arvidsson (inj)

Andreas Athanasiou moved up to the second line while Carl Grundstrom started out on the fourth line.

Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Boston Bruins (vs LAK)

IN: Jack Ahcan

OUT: Matt Grzelcyk (inj)

Florida Panthers (vs BUF)

IN: Spencer Knight (starter)

OUT: Jonas Johansson

Related: NHL Roster Report: Oilers, Capitals, Red Wings, Wild, Panthers & More

Columbus Blue Jackets (vs TOR)

IN: Brendan Gaunce (missed two games with an upper-body injury) , Jake Bean (missed 14 games with a lower-body injury)

OUT: Emil Bemstrom, Gavin Bayreuther

Colorado Avalanche (vs NYI)

IN: Darren Helm

OUT: Kurtis MacDermid

Tyson Jost was in the lineup despite taking a puck to the face on Saturday vs Calgary.

Briefly chatted w Tyson Jost coming off ice. He had extensive teeth/mouth repairs and broken jaw. Appears to be in lineup tonight #Avs — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) March 7, 2022

New York Islanders (vs COL)

IN: Anders Lee (missed one game due to personal affair)

OUT: Otto Koivula

Edmonton Oilers (vs CGY)

IN: Stuart Skinner (backup), Brad Malone, Colton Sceviour

OUT: Mike Smith (illness), Evan Bouchard (illness), Kyle Turris

Oilers used a 12F/6D lineup for the first time under Jay Woodcroft.

Calgary Flames (vs EDM)

IN: Adam Ruzicka

OUT: Brett Ritchie

Flames completely revamped their bottom three forward lines.

#84 – Olli Juolevi (DET)

#40 – Petteri Lindbohm (FLA)

For the latest NHL depth charts and projected lineups please check out CapFriendly.