NHL Roster Report: Sabres, Flyers, Maple Leafs & More

In case you didn’t notice, yesterday was the 22nd day of the second month of the year 2022. Let’s have some fun and list all the players who have worn the #22 this year. Who do you think is having the best year out of this group? Who do you think is the best player to ever wear #22?

Forwards Johan Larsson – ARZ Jack Quinn – BUF Trevor Lewis – CGY Ryan Carpenter – CHI Stefan Matteau – COL Mitchell Stephens – DET Andreas Athanasiou – LAK Kevin Fiala – MIN Cole Caufield – MTL Mason Appleton – SEA Logan Brown – STL Michael Amadio – VGK Austin Poganski – WPG



Defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk – ANA Brett Pesce – CAR Jake Bean – CBJ Tyson Barrie – EDM Nikita Zaitsev – OTT Lucas Johansen – WSH



With that, let’s take a look at some roster news from around the league.

Anaheim Ducks

Transactions

D Brendan Guhle recalled from San Diego (AHL)

D Greg Pateryn assigned to San Diego (AHL)

News & Notes

Greg Pateryn has now been involved in 31 transactions since clearing waivers at the beginning of the season. Many involved being transferred to and from the taxi squad in January. He’s played 24 games in the AHL (San Diego Gulls), and 10 with the Ducks, and has recorded one goal and one assist in a limited role.

Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing two games with an undisclosed injury, and centered a line with Sonny Milano and Troy Terry. Getzlaf has rebounded nicely after struggling last year with 27 points in 42 games, compared to only 17 points in 48 games last year.

Buffalo Sabres

Transactions

F Brandon Biro recalled from Rochester (AHL)

News & Notes

Rasmus Dahlin was back at practice on Tuesday after missing Sunday’s game with a lower-body injury. He should be ready to go Wednesday vs Montreal.

Dahlin: “I was not sure I was going to feel 100 (percent) but I did so it’s great. I’m happy to be back.” #Sabres pic.twitter.com/iYrzqBLFuM — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 22, 2022

Victor Olofsson did not travel with the team to Montreal due to a non-COVID illness. Brandon Biro was recalled, and could make his NHL debut Wednesday. The undrafted 23-year-old forward was signed to an entry-level contract by Buffalo back in the spring of 2020, after four years at Penn State. Biro has posted 36 points in the 39 games for the Rochester Americans, and is fifth in scoring among AHL rookies.

Florida Panthers

Transactions

F Maxim Mamin activated from Injured Reserve

F Owen Tippett assigned to Charlotte (AHL)

News & Notes

Owen Tippett was the odd man out with Maxim Mamin returning to the lineup. Tippett and Anton Lundell were the only players who could be sent down without being placed on waivers. Florida has plenty of depth at forward with Noel Acciari and Frank Vatrano sitting on Tuesday as healthy scratches. Acciari recently returned from Injured Reserve and has chipped in with an assist during his two games back.

Maxim Mamin of the Florida Panthers against the Rangers (Courtesy Canadian Press)

Mamin was shipped straight to the top line with Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe in his first game back. The rookie had five goals and four assists in 23 games coming into Tuesday’s game.

Ottawa Senators

Transactions

D Dillon Heatherington assigned to Belleville (AHL)

F Mark Kastelic recalled from Belleville (AHL)

G Filip Gustavsson recalled from Belleville (AHL) on Emergency Loan

News & Notes

Thomas Chabot returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing four games with an undisclosed injury. Chabot is averaging a whopping 26:50 of ice time this year, and should be a big boost to Ottawa’s lineup. Victor Mete was a healthy scratch with Chabot’s return.

Dylan Gambrell was banged up during the morning skate so Mark Kastelic was recalled to take his spot in the lineup. Dillon Heatherington was sent down to make room for Kastelic on the active roster.

It looked like Matt Murray was ready to return after missing some time with an undisclosed injury, but that will have to wait, as he attended the birth of his child. Filip Gustavsson was an emergency recall to back up Anton Forsberg.

Philadelphia Flyers

Transactions

F Connor Bunnaman recalled from Lehigh Valley (AHL)

F Derick Brassard placed on Injured Reserve

News & Notes

It’s been a tough year for Derick Brassard, as he’s now been placed on Injured Reserve three times since December. He is out indefinitely with ongoing hip issues. Connor Bunnaman was recalled to take his place on the active roster, but was a healthy scratch Tuesday night.

Derick Brassard, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flyers did some left wing swapping as Isaac Ratcliffe was elevated to the top line with Claude Giroux and Cam Atkinson. Oskar Lindblom, James van Riemsdyk and Max Willman all dropped down one line.

Martin Jones started both games of a back-to-back with Carter Hart sidelined with an eye infection. Kirill Ustimenko was recalled to be the backup.

San Jose Sharks

Transactions

F Jasper Weatherby recalled from San Jose (AHL)

F Lane Pederson cleared waivers and reassigned to San Jose (AHL)

News & Notes

Ryan Dzingel went from the waiver wire to San Jose’s second line with Rudolfs Balcers and Logan Couture. The 29-year-old is joining his fifth team since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. He’s approaching his 400th NHL game with prior stops in Ottawa, Columbus, Carolina and Arizona.

Adin Hill has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the end of January, and was finally placed on Injured Reserve on Monday. James Reimer will continue to see the bulk of the work with Hill sidelined. Zach Sawchenko will stick around for now as the backup.

Jonathan Dahlen has enjoyed a productive rookie season with 11 goals and 20 points in 44 games this year. His stock has fallen recently as he was demoted to the fourth line and then to the press box as a healthy scratch.

Toronto Maple Leafs

News & Notes

Jake Muzzin has been diagnosed with a concussion, and is out indefinitely. Recently acquired Ilya Lyubushkin made his Maple Leafs debut Tuesday, and was paired with Rasmus Sandin. Justin Holl was a scratch, as the Leafs went with a third pairing of Travis Dermott and Timothy Liljegren.

