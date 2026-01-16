NHL Rumors: Andersson Trade Near, Hronek Buzz, Oilers Goalie Update

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are pushing hard to finalize a Rasmus Andersson trade, the Vancouver Canucks have one defenseman every team would want if he became available, the New York Rangers may be staring at a longer reset than expected, and the Edmonton Oilers are navigating an unexpected — but welcome — goaltending situation.

Flames Pushing to Move Rasmus Andersson Before Olympic Freeze

Trade talks surrounding Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson are intensifying, with multiple insiders suggesting a deal could come together sooner rather than later. The Flames have reportedly told interested teams to get their offers in now, as Calgary’s preference is to complete a move before the Olympic roster freeze on February 4.

Both Frank Seravalli and Pierre LeBrun report that discussions have ramped up significantly, with a potential resolution in the next 24–48 hours. Elliotte Friedman also discussed Andersson on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast, noting Calgary wants clarity well before the Olympic break — and that Andersson himself would also like his situation resolved by then.

There’s growing belief this could be either a rental or an extension-based deal. Boston was a frontrunner, but James Murphy is reporting that, “I’ve now been told that Andersson, as of Thursday night, is unwilling to sign a contract extension with Boston, and the Bruins are ‘pretty much out.'”

More than the Bruins Circling Andersson

Interest in Andersson is widespread. Friedman confirmed that talks with the Bruins were hot and cold. Vegas is another familiar suitor after pursuing Andersson last season, while Dallas is believed to be lurking quietly. One surprise entrant into the mix is Vancouver. Friedman noted the Canucks are “in the middle of everything.”

Filip Hronek Would Be Vancouver’s Most Coveted Trade Piece

If the Canucks ever chose to open the door to major trade discussions, Elliotte Friedman believes Filip Hronek would instantly become one of the most sought-after players on the market. Despite having a no-move clause and keeping a low profile, Hronek checks every box teams crave.

“He would be the guy,” Friedman said, pointing to Hronek’s work ethic, competitiveness, and position. Right-shot defensemen who can log heavy minutes and play in all situations are rare — and expensive.

Connor Garland would also draw interest, but Hronek is viewed as the clear top target. Teams like Ottawa were mentioned as potential callers, with Friedman confident the phone would light up if Hronek were available. For now, he remains central to Vancouver’s plans, but if the Canucks pivot, his name would dominate trade chatter.

Rangers Facing a Longer, More Complicated Reset

Friedman believes the New York Rangers may be running out of quick fixes. While still a destination market, the Rangers are constrained by limited trade capital and a free-agent landscape that no longer offers difference-makers.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman noted the organization never truly committed to a rebuild in the past, accelerating timelines when Artemi Panarin unexpectedly became available. That approach may not be an option this time.

The pressure is already seeping into the locker room, with players clearly struggling with what to say to the media. According to Friedman, for the Rangers, this is “a much bigger job than they realize,” and the reality may be settling in that meaningful change isn’t coming in one splashy move.

The Rangers did make a push to land Kiefer Sherwood in a trade. Insider Chris Johnston noted, “What the Rangers put on the table, I’m told, for trying to get Kiefer Sherwood out of Vancouver was a player with pedigree, a younger player, and a 2nd; that wasn’t good enough to get it done.”

Oilers Riding Steady Goaltending, Not Making Moves Yet

Despite outside speculation, the Edmonton Oilers are not rushing into a goaltending decision. Connor Ingram’s calm, reliable play has steadied the crease and he was stellar again on Thursday night in a close loss to the New York Islanders. Tristan Jarry is the starter, but the Oilers aren’t overworking him upon his return. Calvin Pickard is someone the Oilers know they’ll lose if they expose him to waivers.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch isn’t overthinking it.

Ingram is likely going to stay past his waiver window, and that means keeping three goalies on the roster until after the Olympic break. It’s going to be busy and likely complicated, but Edmonton isn’t prepared to risk losing anyone yet.

Rather than forcing a decision, Edmonton is taking it day by day. Knoblauch isn’t worried — and for a team that’s battled chaos in net before, three goalies is a much better situation.