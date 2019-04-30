In today’s NHL rumor rundown there are updates out of Buffalo where the Sabres have a couple of interesting free agents, Jim Rutherford is slowing down any action in Pittsburgh and there are a few updates on KHL players playing in the NHL.

Pominville’s and Skinner’s Future Uncertain

Buffalo Sabres beat writer for The Buffalo News, Lance Lysowski is reporting a that the Buffalo Sabres haven’t made a decision on whether or not to attempt to re-sign unrestricted free agent forward Jason Pominville.

Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

It sounds like that will be a decision that will include the next head coach of the team.

That said, Lysowski reportsthe Sabres will not wait for a head coach to try and sign Jeff Skinner. The Sabres don’t want Skinner to get close to the open market on July 1st and GM Jason Botterill said at his press conference that they will get him signed.

There are a number of teams potentially rumored as options for Skinner if the Sabres don’t get a deal done. Among them are the Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks. Of course, some of these teams would only be interested if they first make major changes with some of their current roster.

Penguins Will Slow Down Changes

Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writes that Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford may take a little more time this offseason before making any roster changes or sweeping decisions. The GM feels that, right now, everyone is still a bit emotional from a surprising playoff performance.

(Bill Wade/Post-Gazette)

Rutherford explained:

“I always take my time, but I’ll probably take more time in this because I’ve got to make sure all the emotion is out of this. Not just my emotions, but the people I’m talking to. I would say it’s not any different, the process, recognizing that there’s more chance there’s going to be changes made.” source -‘Why Penguins GM Jim Rutherford can’t rule out trading some of his biggest stars’ – Jonathan Bombulie – Triblive.com – 04/26/2019

Rutherford also isn’t expected to make many comments about the team or what he intends to do because whether he says he isn’t going to trade anyone or that he’s open to trading everyone, the narrative around this team is already set and nothing he says will make a difference.

What he is going to do is let the internal audit of the team run its course and see where that leads the organization.

Ilya Mikheyev Confirms Two Teams Interested in His Rights

KHL forward Ilya Mikheyev confirmed Monday that he’s being pursued by two NHL franchises. He was asked at a team facility who those two teams were and Mikheyev responded, “Toronto or Vegas.”

Knights, Leafs reportedly among teams pursuing KHL forward Ilya Mikheyev.

He added, “They are really interesting clubs and offers, but now I don’t want to discuss them.” The 24-year-old posted 23 goals and 45 points in 62 games with Omsk Avangard this season.

Goldobin to Return to Canucks

Despite rumors that Nikolay Goldobin was being pursued by the KHL, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet spoke with Goldobin’s new agent Sergei Isakov, who explained that the young forward would be returning to the Canucks next season.

Nikolay Goldobin, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nothing is guaranteed but Goldobin is back in Vancouver and the two sides are working on a deal.

Prokhorkin to Get Contract in LA?

Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake recently confirmed the team’s intention to offer Nikolai Prokhorkin a contract, and it seems as though a deal is close. Igor Eronko of Sport-Express tweets that Prokhorkin himself confirmed he is going to sign with the Kings.

Prokorkin put up 20 goals and 41 points in 41 games for SKA St. Petersburg this season and should help the Kings on offense.