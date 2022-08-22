NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Capitals, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Toronto Maple Leafs have reached out to the Chicago Blackhawks about Patrick Kane. Meanwhile, there is chatter that the Calgary Flames are not done adding and could be looking to make a trade for a winger. Nicklas Backstrom talks about his injury status and potential NHL future, and the New York Islanders started officially announcing some of the deals they had in place for RFAs.

Maple Leafs and Patrick Kane?

Twitter account Leafs Updates posted a message on Monday that “Kyle Dubas and Kyle Davidson have had “brief” discussions surrounding Patrick Kane.” This got picked up by Paul Bissonette of Spittin’ Chiclets and the conversation started making its way around social media. As is anything with the Maple Leafs, whispers of the idea of Kane in Toronto’s top-six is a big deal.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s important to note that this rumor is no more likely than the ones connecting Kane to the Edmonton Oilers. This could be as simple as someone from the Maple Leafs organization calling someone from the Blackhawks organization and asking if he’s open to being moved or what the price might be if he is. No plugged-in media members or trusted NHL insiders have reported a link between the Leafs and Kane… at least not yet.

There will be plenty of teams connected to Kane when it is revealed that he is actually available out of Chicago. But, for most teams, it won’t be an easy trade to make considering his salary and a third team likely needing to get involved.

Flames Not Done Adding?

Eric Francis of Sportsnet was a guest in Tim and Friends and when asked about the moves to land Nazem Kadri and sign Jonathan Huberdeau, Francis suggest that fans might find it hard to believe, “I don’t think this general manager is done yet.”

.@EricFrancis says Flames GM Brad Treliving might not be done yet… 👀 #TimandFriends pic.twitter.com/oqkvJqzhpr — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) August 19, 2022

He added:

“He’s got 10 defensemen on one-way deals and I don’t think that’s great business going into the season and he’s alluded to it a couple of times when I’ve been talking to him that he could swing a trade of a defenseman or two to pick up maybe a winger. That’s where they are definitely the shortest in terms of depth.”

The Flames have had a busy summer, perhaps the busiest among NHL teams and they’ve shown that despite losing two hundred-point players they aren’t about to roll over. There are some whispers that someone like Phil Kessel might be a nice fit.

Backstrom Talks Injury Situation

Washington Capitals’ star Nicklas Backstrom sat down for an interview with Swedish website expressen.se to discuss his injury situation and offseason surgery. The big takeaway from that interview is that Backstrom discussed how much pain he was in prior to the surgery. He noted he had trouble doing small things like tying his shoes or putting on his socks. He also noted that it was often easier to skate than to walk.

Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The good news is that post-surgery, Backstrom says things have been much improved. There is no timetable on when or if Backstrom can return to the NHL but he notes that he’s not ready to think about retirement yet. Instead, he feels optimistic about where things are at.

Islanders Sign Dobson, Romanov

The New York Islanders made a few official announcements on Monday morning, noting they have signed defenseman Noah Dobson to a three-year contract, defenseman Alexander Romanov to a three-year contract and Kieffer Bellows to a new deal as well.

Romanov’s deal is worth a reported $2.5 million per season, Bellows will make $1.2 million and details of the Dobson deal have not yet been released. Dobson’s deal is the big one of the group as he had a breakout season, posting 51 points in 80 games while averaging over 21 minutes a night.