NHL Rumors: Stars, Oilers, Predators, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how will Matty Beniers’ new contract affect a couple of players from the Dallas Stars? Meanwhile, rumors this week that Tyson Barrie might be on the radar of the Edmonton Oilers is welcome news to Barrie. Barry Trotz hints that the Nashville Predators traded Yaroslav Askarov after the trade request went public. Finally, what is the latest on talks between the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman?

What Does the Beniers Deal Mean for Johnston and Stankoven?

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News recently discussed how Matty Beniers’ new seven-year contract with the Seattle Kraken might impact the Dallas Stars’ future negotiations with young forwards Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven. All three players were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft and Beniers just signed a new deal with an average annual salary of $7.14 million.

Johnston has one season left on his deal and had a stronger 2023-24 season with 32 goals and 65 points, compared to Beniers’ 15 goals and 37 points. It seems low, but Proteau speculates Johnston could receive a five or six-year deal worth $5-6 million annually, given Texas’ lack of state income tax.

Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Stankoven, with two years left on his entry-level deal, isn’t in the same ballpark numbers-wise but could have a breakout season in 2024-25. The Stars will have significant cap space in 2025-26 given that Jamie Benn’s deal will expire but the club might prefer bridge deals to align with Tyler Seguin’s contract also coming off the books in 2027.

Barrie Would Welcome a Return to the Oilers

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes that speculation the Oilers might be considering a Tyson Barrie return is accurate. He thinks there might be something to the rumors. He writes:

I do firmly believe that there is smoke there is fire on former Oiler Tyson Barrie potentially returning to Edmonton on a value contract. Barrie spends a lot of time out here on the coast very close to where I am. There is no secret that Barrie loved being an Oiler, never wanted to leave, and would certainly welcome an invitation back. And there is a fit off the ice. source – ‘Assigning some blame for the Edmonton Oilers losing Broberg, Holloway: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 08/25.2024

The fact Barrie hasn’t signed a contract with anyone is a bit surprising, thus the value contract Leavins talks about could be a PTO. Leavins did acknowledge that Oilers’ GM Stan Bowman will also look into other options such as Justin Schultz and Kevin Shattenkirk. The scribe says, “Barrie would be my pick of the three. But I will concede that all three of them are third-pairing D-men at this point in their careers.”

Predators Didn’t Like the Way Askarov Handled Trade Request

Predators’ GM Barry Trotz told 102.5 The Game that the way Askarov handled his trade request contributed to the team’s decision to move him this offseason. Trotz said he wanted the trade talks to be more private and to conduct business differently than how things were handled.

Related: 2024-25 NHL Season Preview

Trotz also told the Tennessean he had “private trade talks” with Askarov who agreed to keep talks out of the media. He turned around and made the talks very public after their conversation. Trotz noted, “(Askarov) said he would be a ‘good soldier’… then came out public and said he didn’t have interest in that.”

Neely Confident a Deal Will Get Done With Swayman

Bruins’ goaltender Jeremy Swayman remains unsigned but Bruins President Cam Neely says he’s confident a deal will get done. He told 100.7 WZLX, “Not every negotiation is as smooth as you’d like it. … But I’m fully confident that both sides will come to an agreement.” On “The Rich Shertenlieb Show”, Neely said there was “no question” they would find common ground.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As for why the Bruins traded Linus Ullmark and kept Swayman, Neely noted:

“He’s [Swayman] got a lot of confidence in himself. … So we figured that we would ride with Jeremy. Linus did so much for the organization both on and off the ice. He’s a great person. But we felt we weren’t probably going to re-sign him (after 2024-25). So it was best to move him.” source – ‘Bruins president: ‘No question’ deal gets done with Jeremy Swayman’ – Masslive.com – Lauren Campbell – 08/22/2024

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter