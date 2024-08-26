NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Oilers, Canucks, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman posted some interesting notes in his 32 Thoughts column regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Philadelphia Flyers. Martin Necas revealed a lot about what took place behind the scenes before signing. Meanwhile, Friedman offered his insight as to why the Oilers didn’t match offer sheets. Friedman discussed Thatcher Demko’s injury situation and suggested the Philadelphia Flyers got a wink from the NHL to do what they’re doing with Ryan Johansen.

Canadiens, Avalanche, Devils, and Utah Also Liked Askarov

Before Yaroslav Askarov was traded to the San Jose Sharks, he generated buzz from several other teams. Friedman writes, “There was a ton of interest in Yaroslav Askarov: Colorado, Montreal, New Jersey, Utah and, of course, San Jose, which got him. (Probably more.)”

Martin Nečas Talks Negotiations and Challenges with Brind’Amour

Friedman revealed some intriguing insights into the state of the relationship between the Hurricanes and one of their key players, Martin Nečas. After a challenging 2023-24 season, there was considerable uncertainty surrounding Nečas’ future with the team. The forward admitted that returning to Carolina was a “50/50” decision, stating, “I wasn’t sure… I didn’t have the best season, wasn’t happy. But we turned the page, we figured out a way to stay for two more years.”

Friedman also touched on the issues between head coach Rod Brind’Amour and Necas. The two had different views on style and playing preferences. Necas noted, “I’ve got to be better. Be a player he can trust.” He also hinted at discussions with Brind’Amour about earning more ice time and potentially taking on a larger role with the team.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nečas was tight-lipped about the specifics of his negotiations with other teams but did confirm that there was significant interest from multiple franchises, including Columbus and Winnipeg.

Friedman also speculated that the Hurricanes are close to finalizing an extension with Seth Jarvis.

Oilers Prioritized Flexibility Over Broberg and Holloway

Friedman discussed the Oilers opting not to match Philip Broberg’s offer sheet and surprisingly not retaining Dylan Holloway. He pointed to the Oilers’ priority of maintaining cap flexibility during the season, enabling them to address any weaknesses without overusing long-term injured reserve (LTIR). He believes they want to keep their options open for future moves, with Leon Draisaitl’s contract situation potentially becoming the next focal point.

Regarding Broberg, Friedman shot down rumors of the offer to him, saying projections of $1.8 million were high. He says their offer was around $1.1 million, based on statistical comparisons to similar players like Justin Barron and Kevin Bahl. Meaning, Broberg received an offer sheet that provided a 400% increase over his expected salary. Friedman said that agents and players around the league praised this move, seeing it as a win for the young defenseman who gained some leverage through the process.

As for Holloway, there were conflicting reports about the offers he received from the Oilers. While some sources indicated a three-year offer, others confirmed one- and two-year deals were made, worth $850,000 and $1 million, respectively.

Canucks to Be Cautious With Demko’s Workload

Thatcher Demko’s starts with the Vancouver Canucks will be closely monitored this season. The team is uncertain about his timeline following last year’s injury recovery. The Canucks had him play a couple of games before the playoffs last season and it’s possible that Demko pushed himself too hard to meet a certain timeline target.

Moving forward, it will be important to see how Demko’s playing time is managed. Friedman suggested that Ian Clark stepping away from day-to-day Vancouver goalie duties might have something to do with Demko’s issues.

NHL Expansion Talks

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly commented on potential NHL expansion. While no concrete details were provided, he acknowledged the league’s interest in exploring new markets. This potential expansion could align with upcoming collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations.

Ryan Johansen’s Contract Dispute

Friedman also suggested the NHL gave the Philadelphia Flyers a behind-the-scenes OK to try and terminate Ryan Johansen‘s contract. Friedman believes that NHL and NHLPA hate risking precedent from an arbitrator, “so a settlement is always the preference without an air-tight case.”

