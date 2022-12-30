NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.

The Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat aren’t getting anywhere in contract talks and could the Edmonton Oilers be without to key contributors on Friday versus the Seattle Kraken?

Agent for Kane and Toews Will Get To Work In Three Weeks

While he admits there is no guarantee either Toews or Kane wants to go anywhere, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic writes that it sounds like the agent for both players (Pat Brisson) will speak with his clients in the next couple of weeks and then start making arrangements as per their request heading into the trade deadline.

LeBrun writes:

Brisson, reached by phone Wednesday, said he’s planning to chat with both players “within the next three weeks” about their feelings regarding the trade deadline. So we should start to get some clarity on where this is headed after that. Both control their own destiny, with full no-move clauses. Brisson added that he doubted an extension with a new team would be part of the trade process, although wouldn’t completely close the door on it. source – ‘LeBrun: The latest rumblings on NHL’s pending UFA class, from Pastrnak to Kane/Toews to O’Reilly and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12/29/2022

Both players have been linked to multiple teams but each has total control over their respective situations. If they don’t want to be moved, teams will have to make other plans.

Pastrnak Willing to Wait With Bruins

LeBrun also notes that the financial gap between the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak is real. The two sides aren’t close to terms on a new contract extension and it sounds like Pastrnak is willing to wait. LeBrun notes this deal could come down to the wire, with June 30 being the hard deadline to get an extension done. The reason it isn’t the trade deadline is that the Bruins won’t trade Pastrnak regardless of his long-term decision.

He writes, “There’s been ongoing dialogue, but my sense is the gap in positions is real.” He added that the Bruins are trying to keep a team-friendly salary structure and the hope is that Pastrnak will take less than market value on an extension. Meanwhile, Pastrnak’s agent is willing to hold the Bruins to the fire and get his client what he’s worth, which is easily double digits per season on a long-term extension.

No New Negotiations Between Canucks and Horvat

“There’s been no new negotiating conversations in terms of Bo Horvat,” agent Pat Morris told LeBrun on Thursday. Things are status quo and while the NHL insider wouldn’t rule out a potential shift leading to a new deal between the two sides, it certainly doesn’t feel like an extension will get signed.

Horvat is only a few goals away from tying his career-high and there will be plenty of teams interested should the Canucks officially put him on the trade market.

Is Leon Draisaitl Hurt?

Oilers’ forward Leon Draisaitl missed two practices in a row this week and didn’t take part in the annual Skills and Drills festivities the team held for fans on Wednesday evening. The likelihood is that he’s dealing with a minor injury and it’s not clear if he’ll play on Friday versus the Seattle Kraken.

"We’re nursing some bumps & bruises."



Jay Woodcroft provides an update on Leon Draisaitl, touches on the impact that Derek Ryan has on the group & shares his thoughts going into the last two games of 2022. pic.twitter.com/aJWBJ2aZD4 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 29, 2022

Oilers’ Head coach Jay Woodcroft refused to provide further details before the team flew out to Seattle Thursday afternoon. All he would say is, “We’re nursing some bumps and bruises right now.” Tyson Barrie also missed practice and it sounds like he might be a question mark for Friday’s game as well.