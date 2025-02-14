NHL Rumors: Bruins, McCaan, Canucks, Tavares, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are being called ‘X-factors” at this season’s trade deadline. Meanwhile, might Jared McCann be an option for the Vancouver Canucks. Finally, have the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares agreed on a number for an extension? And, would Toronto make sense for Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens?

Bruins Listening on Several Players: Could Add or Subtract at the Deadline

Emily Kaplan on ABC called the Boston Bruins a trade deadline “X-factor” and said indicated that the team hasn’t made up their mind as buyers or sellers this season. She notes they’re “listening on a lot right now, both adding and subtracting.” The players they are getting “a bunch of calls” on are Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo.

Related: Revisiting the Bruins’ Cam Neely Trade with the Canucks

As for the latest on Brad Marchand, Kaplan reports that other teams don’t believe they’ll trade their captain. It doesn’t sound like Marchand thinks he’ll be traded, either. He told NHL.com earlier this week, “At the end of the day, if they wanted to trade me, that’s obviously well within their right. But I feel like that’s something that we would have a conversation about. I don’t think that’s something they would just do on a whim.”

Report: Jared McCann Available, Canucks Might Be Interested

I mentioned in a previous report that Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann is reportedly available, and according to The Province’s Ben Kuzma, he might check some boxes for the Canucks. The 28-year-old winger is signed through the 2026-27 season with a $5 million annual cap hit. He’s having a bit of a down season, but he’s still a solid player on a good contract.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kuzma writes:

“…he can either help a playoff-bound contender or help reshape a roster. Which brings us to the Canucks. They are challenged whether to extend unrestricted free agent winger Brock Boeser, or move the 40-goal gunner of last season before or after the March 7 trade deadline. The devil is in the contract details.” source – ‘Canucks: Would a trade to reacquire Jared McCann check the right boxes?’ – Ben Kuzma – The Province – 02/13/2025

McCann has 14 goals in 57 games this season, but Kuzma believes that teams aren’t worried this is an indication he’s lost some of his game.

Tavares and Maple Leafs Find Extension AAV?

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported that John Tavares and the Maple Leafs have agreed to a contract extension, in principle. He notes the extension still needs some “finetuning,” but the deal is believed to be for three years at an average annual value of around $7 million.

If accurate, this would mean a drop in salary of $4 million per season, but it might also be a bit more than some Leafs fans were expecting, considering the leverage it is believed the team has. Tavares doesn’t want to play anywhere else, and Toronto could probably push this and get the veteran to commit to a lower contract. This might have a lot to do with the salary cap projections.

In other Maple Leafs talk, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff linked Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens to the Leafs ahead of the trade deadline. He writes:

“It doesn’t sound the Canadiens are on a path to getting an extension done with Evans, who is now more likely to move than not. The biggest motivator here is fit as the Leafs look to reinvent their third line. GM Brad Treliving has been very clear that he wants a defensively responsible player – and Evans has been playing that role on Marty St. Louis’ shutdown line with Emil Heineman and Joel Armia.”

Evans is also on pace for a career-high 16 goals, meaning he’s not just a defensive specialist. Seravalli added, “He’s a Toronto kid, so there is definite re-signing potential that makes this late second-round pick a worthy expedition.”