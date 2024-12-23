NHL Rumors: Rangers, Maple Leafs, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Chris Kreider is a healthy scratch for the New York Rangers. Is that a sign that something might be in the works for when the roster freeze ends? Meanwhile, Auston Matthews has been ruled out again with his injury issues. What is the latest on Linus Ullmarks’ injury? He left the game versus the Edmonton Oilers, but is it serious? Finally, Patrik Laine explains why he wanted a trade out of Columbus.

Chris Kreider a Surprise Healthy Scratch as Rangers Shake Up Lineup

Chris Kreider has been the subject of recent trade rumors and was a surprise healthy scratch in Monday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. The decision by head coach Peter Laviolette marks the first major lineup shake-up related to Kreider, sparking questions about the reasoning behind the move.

Kreider’s absence was hinted at earlier when he did not participate in pregame warmups, suggesting the decision wasn’t necessarily a late adjustment. It could be anything from an illness to a message being sent by a coach, but the timing is intriguing, considering all of the trade chatter surrounding the veteran forward.

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers celebrates after a goal during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

The NHL’s Holiday Roster Freeze means no immediate roster moves are allowed, but Laviolette’s choice to bench Kreider may be aimed at sending a message.

Auston Matthews and Tanev Both Out for the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews will remain out for today’s game with an injury. It’s the second game in a row that Matthews has missed after reports he re-aggravated an injury. It is believed that a crosscheck in a game against the Buffalo Sabres is what caused the issue, but it’s not clear how severe it is.

When asked about Matthews’ timeline for return, Berube responded, “I’m not a doctor.” He added that he hoped Matthews would use the upcoming break to recharge and repair.

Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev has also been ruled out of the lineup due to a lower-body injury as the Leafs take on the Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon. It’s unclear how serious the injury is or if the Leafs are resting him heading into the break. Their PR department did say that it was a lower-body issue.

Linus Ullmark’s Injury Not Deemed Incredibly Serious

Former NHL scout Shawn Simpson reports that it’s not believed Linus Ullmark’s injury is severe. Ullmark left Sunday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers after the first period and didn’t return. Simpson tweeted, “Ullmark with some back issues doesn’t sound that bad.” He added, “Travel isn’t easy on the body, and he’s played a ton of hockey. Just needs a little family time, a nice massage and maybe a day at Nordic.”

Head coach Travis Green did say that it was an issue of Ullmark’s back tightening up on him.

Laine Was Tired of Losing with the Blue Jackets

In a story by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Patrik Laine said he requested a trade out of Columbus because he was tired of playing on a team that seemed satisfied with not winning. He wanted to be with an organization that cared about the standings and wasn’t just constantly spinning its wheels.

Laine said he didn’t sign to leave, but “things changed.” He explained:

“I feel like we were just doing the same thing year after year. I was tired of losing and just giving up when it’s December to start focusing on next year. I’m not going to do that. That’s frustrating as a player when you’re trying to win and some people are, you know, not like that.” source – ‘Patrik Laine on Blue Jackets trade request: ‘I was tired of losing and just giving up’’ – Aaron Portzline – Ther Athletic – 12/23/2024

Laine said they were just too comfortable not being contenders, and “It wasn’t really a fit for me anymore.” He added that the Canadiens are always trying to win, regardless of how well or poorly they play on any given night.