Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Penguins – 12/23/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (15-15-4) at PENGUINS (15-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report:
Couturier, a forward, will return after missing a 5-4 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for personal reasons.
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass
Anthony Beauvillier — Drew O’Connor — Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman
Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Owen Pickering (concussion)
Status report
Pickering, a defenseman, was injured in the second period of a 3-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and is out indefinitely; Joseph, acquired in a trade from the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 18, could replace the rookie on the top defense pair with Letang.
