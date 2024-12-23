Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Penguins – 12/23/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (15-15-4) at PENGUINS (15-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report:

Couturier, a forward, will return after missing a 5-4 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for personal reasons.

Latest for THW:

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass

Anthony Beauvillier — Drew O’Connor — Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Owen Pickering (concussion)

Status report

Pickering, a defenseman, was injured in the second period of a 3-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and is out indefinitely; Joseph, acquired in a trade from the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 18, could replace the rookie on the top defense pair with Letang.

Latest for THW: