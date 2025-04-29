NHL Rumors: Ekblad, Panthers, Oilers, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers facing a possible suspension for his hit on Brandon Hagel? Meanwhile, could a failure to get out of the first round for the Edmonton Oilers lead to two big trades this summer? Finally, what led to the split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and head coach Mike Sullivan? And, how will Sidney Crosby react to the change? Those two were extremely close, and many believe this will not sit well with the Penguins’ captain.

Ekblad Suspension Coming?

A phone hearing has been confirmed for defenseman Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers. Ekblad delivered a high forearm shiver to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel. It was a dangerous and seemingly intentional hit, nut no penalty was assessed on the play.

Analyst Justin Bourne of Sportsnet also criticized the hit, saying, “I think it’s a bad hit,” and speculated Ekblad could face a two-game suspension. A phone hearing means it will be less than five games.

Ekblad returned from a 20-game suspension for violating the NHL/NHLPA performance-enhancing substance program on Saturday. It seems unlikely that plays into this situation, but previous suspensions are factored in.

Oilers Trades This Summer?

The Edmonton Oilers’ playoff run could significantly shape their offseason strategy, especially regarding the future of their younger players. As Allan Mitchell of The Athletic notes, if the Oilers come up short, Bowman may look to shake things up — possibly using key young assets like Evan Bouchard or Stuart Skinner in trades to upgrade at goaltending or defense.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mitchell writes:

“Specifically, Evan Bouchard and Stuart Skinner could be used as trade assets in order to acquire an upgrade in goal (Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, if available) or on defence (Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders, should the management team decide to make changes).” source – ‘How Oilers’ playoff run may dictate future of organization’s younger players’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 04-26-2025

If the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final, things could change. Having tied the series up with the Los Angeles Kings, the sky has stopped falling for now. However, another early exit could signal the need for substantial change and if Stuart Skinner doesn’t get the net back, his name could be out there in significant trade rumors.

Why did the Penguins and Sullivan Part Ways?

After a 10-year run, the Pittsburgh Penguins chose not to retain the services of head coach Mike Sullivan and he’ll become a highly coveted coaching candidate around the league. The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins have already been linked as interested franchises. Sullivan had two seasons remaining on his current deal.

As for why the Penguins moved on, Elliotte Friedman reports, “I believe at the end of the day, Mike Sullivan and Kyle Dubas saw it differently on how long it would take to make the Penguins be a contender again.”

There was speculation that Sidney Crosby might not be pleased with the organization’s decision to move on. Still, Dubas stated that he had a conversation with Crosby before making the move. “I called Sid Sunday morning to give him a heads up. … I had a 5-minute conversation with him. … I have to do what’s best for the organization,” said Dubas.

Others aren’t sold that will be enough. Phil Bourque said, “It’s the first time I have ever questioned if Sidney Crosby would finish his career as a Pittsburgh Penguin.”