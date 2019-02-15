In today’s NHL rumors, there are updates on the trade that might send Cam Talbot out of Edmonton and what the Calgary Flames might be looking for on the trade market. What is going on with Jakob Silfverberg and the Anaheim Ducks? Finally, what do the Oilers have in Jesse Puljujarvi? Is he a bottom-six or top-six forward? Depending on what the coaching staff determines, it might be time to move him says one NHL insider.

Update on Cam Talbot Trade

The word surrounding the potential Cam Talbot to Philadelphia trade is that the Oilers and Flyers are continuing to talk but that the trade is in a “holding pattern.” Darren Dreger tweeted that the two sides are trying to work out some kinks to the trade.

The biggest update is that Anthony Stolarz is the name being tossed around as coming back to the Oilers. This would give Edmonton the backup they are looking for behind Mikko Koskinen and relieve some of the cap issues for the Oilers to bring back Andrej Sekera off IR.

Flames Looking for Goaltending

Speaking of goaltenders, it appears the Calgary Flames might be in the market for one. Frank Seravalli of TSN passed on a report that Darren Dreger mentioned the Calgary Flames have looked at the goaltending market and have kicked tires on Detroit Red Wings Jimmy Howard.

Reports out of Calgary are mixed as to whether or not the team needs goaltending or help in other areas more and whether or not they go after a rental in net or something that could provide a longer-term solution. TSN hockey analyst Bob McKenzie said that there have been some questions regarding the Flames goaltending situation and whether they need to add a goaltender or not.

Speculation is that the Flames have tossed around the idea of going after a guy like Jonathan Quick out of Los Angeles.

Jakob Silfverberg Extension Numbers

Jonathan Davis posted a series of tweets talking about the situation in Anaheim with Jakob Silfverberg. Davis mentioned the sense he got from talking to sources at the Ducks-Canucks game is that the Ducks may not want to go more than four years for on a Silfverberg extension while Silfverberg is looking for at least a five-year deal.

Davis then went on to mention that a five-year deal would take Silfverberg to the age of 34 and be in the $6 million per year range. Should Silfverberg be adamant about making more, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ducks traded him at the deadline.

Oilers Asking a Lot for Puljujarvi

Darren Dreger was on Edmonton’s TSN 1260 and talked about the Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi’s limited role with the team. He said that management is hoping the coaches can figure out what kind of player he is and how useful he can be. If they determine he’s not a top-six forward, they may choose to move him.

Dreger explains:

“There is a trade market for Jesse Puljujarvi, but my understanding is that the Oilers just want too much – the ask on him is way too high. … But I don’t get the sense that Puljujarvi has much, if any, interest in going to Bakersfield and playing in the American Hockey League. Doesn’t have a choice organizationally, so if the Oilers want to take a tough stand on him then so be it.”

Dreger believes it’s time the Oilers decide what their plan is with this player and if they aren’t going to give him every opportunity to succeed, to really consider moving him at the trade deadline.