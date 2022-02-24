NHL Rumors: Predators, Maple Leafs, Kings, Flames, Plus Ovechkin Silent

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Nashville Predators are actively shopping Filip Forsberg, while the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR and could think about doing some shopping of their own. The Los Angeles Kings remain the leader in the quest to land defenseman Jakob Chychrun, while the Calgary Flames are confident they’ll get Johnny Gaudreau signed to an extension. Finally, there is a call for Alex Ovechkin to comment on the happenings between Russia and Ukraine. Will he?

Predators Shopping Forsberg

As per Andy Strickland: “Hearing the Preds are actively shopping superstar Filip Forsberg.” While some will debate the merits of whether or not Forsberg is a superstar, it is interesting news considering the Predators are holding onto a Wild Card spot. There’s a good chance Forsberg has let the team know he intends to test free agency and Nashville doesn’t want to lose him for nothing.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Forsberg is in the final year of a six-year deal he signed back in 2016. He will be 28 heading into the 2022-23 season and a 60-point player with multiple 30-goal seasons on his resume will attract some interest. There are plenty of places he would fit well but Strickland didn’t elaborate on who might be open to talking about a deal.

Who Is In On Jakob Chychrun?

Chris Johnston on TSN: “It’s a little bit hard to get a handle on who’s in and who’s out.” he said in a recent video spot. “Certainly, the Los Angeles Kings are a team that has a huge interest in potentially getting Jakob Chychrun, they’ve been in from the start, their interest remains high today,” he adds.

Johnston adds the Bruins and Panthers have kept track as well, although the Panthers find the price a little high. Teams seem to be waiting to see if Arizona drops the ask a little bit and comes down from wanting four assets in exchange.

Maple Leafs Put Muzzin on LTIR

As per Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR and won’t be rushing him back to the roster. Friedman writes, “Get as close to cap as you possibly can before going into LTIR — that’s the way to maximize it. Muzzin will not be hurried back into action after his second concussion in a short span.”

Jake Muzzin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dubas made some roster moves calling up Brennan Menell and Kristans Rubins while sending Rasmus Sandin down before moving Muzzin, moves which allowed them to go from $217K Proj Cap Space down to $10K.

This sets the stage for the team to make another deadline move. Chris Johnston on TSN says: “Ben Chiarot just happens to be a player that the Leafs have at least made some calls on to Montreal.”

Mixed News on Flames’ Gaudreau

As per a couple of sources, including The Fourth Period, news about Gaudreau signing an extension with the Flames is mixed. Some believe the forward intends to test free agency while Flames assistant GM Craig Conroy said on Sportsnet 960 that the extension is pretty much in the bag.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During the interview, the radio hosts alluded to the idea that it might be hard to extend Gaudreau and Conroy interrupted, saying: “Oh, that’s a done deal. We’re going to get that done. We’ll get that done.” He added that he couldn’t give a date for the extension to be official but said that Chris Snow and Brad Treliving are hammering away at it with Gaudreau’s agent Lewis Gross.

It is expected that the Flames are going to have to offer something in the neighborhood of $9 million per season to lock Gaudreau in on a new deal.

Ovechkin Remains Silent, For Now

Alex Ovechkin was requested for interviews today but not made available to reporters by the Capitals organization this morning. A long-time supporter of Vladimir Putin, reports that are the NHL star will take questions at some point soon but his wife, kids, and parents are in Russia. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is going to be a difficult subject for him to discuss openly and most believe he wants to meet with his reps and the team and figure out the best way to move forward and keep everyone safe.