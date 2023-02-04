NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Senators, Rangers, Devils, Wild

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are said to be looking closely at two Chicago Blackhawks defensemen. Meanwhile, are the Oilers reconsidering the idea of adding Jakob Chychrun? The Ottawa Senators will likely be sellers and the biggest name they might move is Cam Talbot. The New York Rangers and New Devils are considered favorites to acquire Timo Meier and the Minnesota Wild are being cautious about a Matt Dumba trade.

Maple Leafs, Kings, and Oilers Looking at Murphy and McCabe

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Edmonton, Los Angeles, and Toronto are believed to be three teams kicking tires on Jake McCabe out of Chicago. All three like what he offers on the ice, but also like his cost-controlled contract. He does have a seven-team no-trade list he can use to squash a deal, but it is believed the Maple Leafs are not on it. As for Murphy, the Blackhawks have also taken a number of calls on the player. He’s making $4.4 million per season for three more seasons after this one.

Jake McCabe, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Thomas Hall of Yahoo! Sports Canada took a look at the trade assets the Maple Leafs would most likely move to get the piece they need. He notes that the six top candidates are Matthew Knies, Topi Niemela, Fraser Minton, Pontus Holmberg, Pierre Engavall, and the team’s 2023 first-round pick.

Oilers and Chychrun Still Possible?

During a recent hit on Oilers Now, Elliotte Friedman and Bob Stauffer talked about the Oilers’ likelihood of adding a defenseman. Stauffer said, “3 months ago I would’ve said no on Chychrun, 2 months ago I would’ve said probably not. Now I’m thinking, if you’re going to trade something, might as well be for something good.” Friedman responded that he’s been back and forth and the Oilers have been up and down on the player. He doesn’t rule it out but thinks the Oilers won’t take as big a swing at this trade deadline as everyone might believe.

Outside of the fact it’s an odd thing by Stauffer to suggest the Oilers trade for “something good”, Friedman believes the Oilers like their team. He says there’s a feeling in their locker room that they’re pretty good already.

Senators Trying to Sign DeBrincat, Might Trade Talbot

Claire Hanna of TSN says it is believed the Ottawa Senators are talking with Alex DeBrincat’s agent about an extension because the club would like to keep the winger in Ottawa. But, Cam Talbot could be on the move. She believes the Senators are shopping the goalie as they believe he might have value on the market. He’s made the playoffs the last three seasons and was an All-Star last year. The Senators are happy with Mads Sogard and Anton Forsberg.

Latest on Timo Meier

Elliotte Friedman told Stauffer he thinks Timo Meier could be the next big name to move after the Bo Horvat trade and Frank Seravalli has him at the top of his trade bit board. He notes the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are the favorites right now to land him.

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Servalli writes:

The New York Rangers have set their sights on Meier as the No. 1 target leading up to the deadline. Keep in mind: Sharks GM Mike Grier knows the Rangers organization inside and out, so they’d make great trade partners. And across the Hudson River, the rival New Jersey Devils would love to land him as well and create a timeless Swiss connection between Meier and Nico Hischier. Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald wasn’t exactly cryptic when he said he’s looking for a “top six winger under team control.”

The Sharks are going to take their time with this deal because they have a player under contract control that is popular in the marketplace. Teams think they can get Meier to sign a long-term extension and the combination of the two things means this is a make-or-break deal for the San Jose Sharks.

Wild Won’t Rush Dumba Trade

Despite being a healthy scratch and noting the Minnesota Wild have no room to re-sign Matt Dumba, the team isn’t going to rush a trade, according to Seravalli. He notes, “If the price isn’t right, they are more than willing to keep him for a playoff run before letting him walk.” Dumba’s production has dropped, but he’s still a strong leader in the locker room presence and known for his positivity.