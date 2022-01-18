NHL Rumors: Capitals, Flyers, Oilers, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, according to one source, the Washington Capitals might have three different goaltenders on their radar ahead of this year’s NHL trade deadline. Will the Philadelphia Flyers start moving key pieces? If so, who might be available? Can the Edmonton Oilers find trade options if they aren’t looking for a rental? Finally, the Calgary Flames will look to add. What are they looking for?

Capitals Eyeing Three Goaltending Options?

As per a report by Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, because the Capitals rank towards the bottom of the league in save percentage, there’s a feeling internally that the organization needs to upgrade their goaltending tandem of Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov. El-Bashir believes that GM Brian MacLellan will be looking at options and the scribe suggests three potential candidates include Marc-Andre Fleury, Braden Holtby and Jonathan Quick.

Braden Holtby, Dallas Stars (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

El-Bashir writes:

MacLellan has a couple of months to evaluate things in D.C. and kick tires around the league. Conversely, Vanecek and Samsonov (and maybe Fucale?) figure to have a few weeks to prove to MacLellan and Laviolette that the answer is right under their noses. If that doesn’t happen, however, it’s possible MacLellan will trade for an upgrade. source – ‘Should the Capitals trade for a goalie? A look at 3 Stanley Cup winners who could help’ – Tarik El-Bashir – The Athletic – 01/12/2022

He does note that there’s time for one of the Capitals’ young goalies to step forward and prove himself.

Could Flyers Move Giroux and Ristolainen?

Sportsnet’s Rory Boylen added to Elliotte Friedman’s report from last week that the Flyers might be ready to trade Claude Giroux. However, Boylen also noted that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen seems like a potential trade candidate as well.

Boylen writes, “Real questions about the core have to be asked, and if there’s a fatal flaw here, that demands a blockbuster approach. A new coach will have to be explored as well, while Mike Yeo continues with the interim tag.”

What Trade Options Are Out There For the Oilers?

Boylen also took note of Ken Holland’s press conference where he said that the Edmonton Oilers wouldn’t be adding a rental before the deadline. He took a look at a couple of players with term and suggested they might be good fits.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Boylen writes:

[Jakob] Chychrun is a nice idea and would be a great get, but that’s not really their most pressing need right now, and the belief is Edmonton isn’t in on him. In the six goalie names we explored for the Oilers to target, a few of them have at least another year remaining on their contracts. Semyon Varlamov and Jake Allen, for instance, make a lot of sense on the surface.

Varlamov has this year and next year at $5 million still left on his contract. Allen has $2.875 remaining per season for this season and next. The Montreal Canadiens aren’t likely to make any sort of decision on Allen until they know the status of Carey Price.

Flames Will Add This Season

Flames’ GM Brad Treliving said has time to figure out how he wants to approach trades for this season, but did note that he’s expecting the team will be in a position to add pieces prior to the deadline. Treliving spoke with Pat Steinberg this week in a radio interview and said, ‘There’s certainly areas we’ve identified that we would like to (address) — you always look internally first. He added, “Certainly, it would be my intention to help my team, to add to it.”

Johnny Gaudreau was a rumored trade piece in the past, but because he is having such a huge season, Boylen argues it makes the most sense to extend him now.