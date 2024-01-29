NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Bruins, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how open are the Edmonton Oilers to making trades while their team is playing as well as they are? In Ottawa, what do the Senators have to do to be a player in the Chris Tanev trade sweepstakes? Jake DeBrusk continues to say he wants to stay with the Boston Bruins. Finally, who will the New York Rangers look at to replace Filip Chytil?

Oilers Open to Trades, But Happy with Roster

While speaking with Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Edmonton Oilers’ Jeff Jackson shared insights on the team’s trade deadline strategy, emphasizing a cautious yet open approach. Despite their strong position, the Oilers are actively assessing the market. Jackson revealed confidence in the goaltending situation, a significant improvement from earlier in the season. He acknowledged the team’s depth at forward and praised the cohesive defense. While the Oilers feel no pressure to make moves, they remain open to opportunities that align with their needs.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

When asked about who is making the decisions for the team considering this is probably Ken Holland’s last season as GM, Jackson highlighted the collaborative decision-making process within the organization. He noted that they all work together on big decisions. He also said the team hasn’t spoken to Leon Draisaitl yet about a contract extension and will do so at the end of the season.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jackson noted as the team approaches this season’s deadline:

We’re going to look at every scenario on a case-by-case (basis). If it’s the right fit, we’re willing to make trades happen that we really feel are good ones. Anything is on the table. We’re not going to trade picks or randomly. They’re going to have to be ones that we are very sure about. source – ‘How the Oilers saved their season, trade deadline plans, more: Jeff Jackson Q&A’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 01/29/2024

Senators Have Work Cut Out for Them in Tanev Trade Pursuit

According to Elliotte Friedman, in his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, he continued to report that he believes the Ottawa Senators are interested in trading for Tanev. But, with multiple teams also interested in the player, the Sens have to overcome the hurdle of not being a playoff contender.

Latest News & Highlights

Friedman notes, “They want to convince Chris Tanev they have a future there as a playoff team and he could be a very big part of it. So I don’t think they’re going to get him this year, but I don’t think they’ve given up on the idea of getting him.”

Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff has examined what the cost of acquiring a shutdown defender for the 2nd/3rd pair would be. He touted Tanev’s disciplined defensive play, efficient skating, and reliable passing making him an attractive option for contending teams but says he doesn’t think all of that adds up to a first-round pick. Looking back at past trades for similar players, that has not been the going rate.

DeBrusk Is Hoping He Isn’t Traded by Bruins

Jake DeBrusk, a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), expressed his desire to secure a deal with the Boston Bruins, emphasizing his consistent stance on remaining with the team. DeBrusk, who grew up in Boston, underscored his deep connection to the city and his aspiration to win a Stanley Cup with the Bruins.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Samsonov & Benoit

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now writes:

Per his rule to not discuss contract negotiations, that preseason quote above is the last time that Sweeney has directly commented on the potential of extending DeBrusk, but the Bruins winger is writing a hefty pay raise from his current $4 million cap hit. Most NHL bettors would likely bet that DeBrusk is looking at a minimum, six-year, $30 million contract. So, it will be interesting to see if, as Sweeney did two years ago when he signed DeBrusk to his current two-year, $8 million contract at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, gets DeBrusk signed again by the March 8, 2024, NHL Trade Deadline.

Rangers Lose Filip Chytil for Season

I mentioned in yesterday’s report that the Rangers might be looking at Sean Monahan. That was before it was learned that Filip Chytil was out for the rest of the season. Now, the team will certainly try to find a replacement and Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes that there are a few options the Rangers might be eyeing.

Monahan is certainly a target. Brooks also identifies Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks who comes with a $5.85 million cap hit.