Oilers CEO Says at Trade Deadline, “Anything on Table”

Jeff Jackson of the Edmonton Oilers spoke to The Athletic and talked about what the team’s trade deadline plans are. Noting that the organization is looking at the market and all of its options, the Oilers like where they are. That said, they are ready to make a move if that move makes sense.

With the deadline looming, the current challenge is that numerous teams remain in playoff contention. No one is hastily selling assets yet. When teams are prepared to engage in a deal, and a move makes sense, Jackson says the Oilers are poised to act.

What Are the Oilers Looking At?

When it comes to goaltending, Jackson noted that the team feels good with where they are at. He noted, “As we sit here today with the way that the two guys that are playing here — both Picks (Calvin Pickard) and Skins (Stuart Skinner) — and with the way that Jack (Campbell) is playing in Bakersfield, playing very well as of late, we’re feeling good.”

It’s a far cry from where the team was at the start of the season when goaltending was the biggest question mark on the team.

Jackson said they also feel they are deep at forward and the defense is clicking extremely well. There is no pressure to do anything, but they are prepared to if an opportunity arises.

He added, “We’re going to look at every scenario on a case-by-case (basis). If it’s the right fit, we’re willing to make trades happen that we really feel are good ones. Anything is on the table.”

Jackson Says Oilers Open to Trades, Cautious of Team Chemistry

Jackson explained the team is very collaborative and all have a voice in big decisions. They just finished their pro scouting meetings and had identified a couple of needs. But, what they don’t want to do is make a trade for the sake of making a trade. The last thing Edmonton wants to do is disrupt a winning roster because they feel there is pressure to be a buyer.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

He added:

We’re also cognizant of the fact that messing with chemistry on a team sometimes is a dangerous thing. But if you get the right pieces, and you do it the right way — as long as you’re getting better, and you’re not messing with culture — we feel confident that we can make a couple moves that would make us better. source – ‘How the Oilers saved their season, trade deadline plans, more: Jeff Jackson Q&A’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 1/29/2024

The Oilers aren’t afraid of trading for someone with term, or adding a rental says Jackson. The deal just needs to make sense.