NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Stars, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a lot of talk surrounding the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Some has to do with Evander Kane, other news has to do with names they are rumored to be interested in. Meanwhile, where do things sit between the Calgary Flames and Johnny Gaudreau?

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators are getting down to details on a Matt Murray trade and there is talk about what new players might be ready to test the unrestricted free agency market.

Oilers And Kane, Plus Interest in Reuniting Otters Teammates

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, he quotes Kane’s agent Dan Milstein who says, `”We were granted permission to speak with other clubs. While we are still hopeful to have a deal in place with Edmonton, we are starting the interview process with other clubs.” While keeping the Oil an option, Kane already on the market.” Former NHL official Tim Peel tweeted that he is hearing the Oilers offered Kane a four-year deal in the mid $4 million range per season. That’s not anywhere close to what Kane is looking for.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, the Oilers are making other arrangements. They qualified four players over the weekend, including Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan McLeod and Kailer Yamamoto and are rumored to be in trade talks to acquire Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators. Darren Dreger notes, “Senators GM, Pierre Dorion is working it. Sounds like activity around veteran forward, Connor Brown has intensified. The Oilers are among a few times still in the mix there.”

There is also chatter the Oilers are interested in Dylan Strome as a free agent (he wasn’t qualified by the Chicago Blackhawks) and Andre Burakovsky.

More Players Becoming UFAs

As already mentioned, the Blackhawks haven’t qualified Strome, but Dominik Kubalik wasn’t qualified either. He is a pending RFA and his play dropped off after his rookie season. The team has no intentions of paying the $4 million he would have had to have been qualified for.

Related: Biggest Potential Bargains of the 2022 NHL Free Agent Class

Out of Dallas, John Klingberg is headed to free agency, it appears Ondrej Palat will leave the Tampa Bay Lighting and test the market and Claude Giroux will see what’s out there.

When it comes to Klingberg, Wyshynski writes, “The door on Klingberg isn’t closed in Dallas, but the numbers might not add up for them to keep him and get everything else done.”

Gaudreau Still Not Ready To Sign With Flames

As per Elliotte Friedman, “I’ve said many times, I think the number is 8×9.5 from Calgary. I think there’s been an indication that the number may have to be higher than that. I don’t think that Calgary’s that crazy about it.” Frank Seravalli writes that “Sources say there has been no traction in talks to this point between Gaudreau and Calgary.” and the team is two days away from seeing him leave an eight-year, $9.5 million per season deal on the table.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

GM Brad Treliving has remained positive that there’s still a pathway to get a deal done with his winger but many believe if it isn’t done by now, it might not get done. Greg Wyshysnki of ESPN writes:

“There was some speculation at the draft that the Seattle Kraken could be interested in Gaudreau to pair with Matty Beniers or Shane Wright at center. But how far away is Seattle from contention, and how long would Gaudreau be willing to wait? Furthermore, is that kind of splash in sync with the Kraken’s plan for a slower build?”

Maple Leafs Need Medical Evaluation on Murray

There is talk things are much closer on the Matt Murray to Toronto front, but there’s work to be done there. As per Darren Dreger, “The Leafs continue to do their due diligence on a potential Matt Murray trade. As you would expect a full medical evaluation is part of the decision-making process. Toronto and Ottawa have been going back and forth on a trade since Friday.”

Islanders Might Still Shop Varlamov, Romanov News

As per The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz, a league source believes the New York Islanders might still be open to trading Semyon Varlamov given the demand for goaltenders this summer and the lack of players available. That source thinks GM Lou Lamoriello could be receptive if a rival club becomes desperate enough to overpay for the 32-year-old netminder.

He quotes the source who said:

“I’m sure Lou is sitting there going, hey, somebody might just come overpay, knocking on my door for (Varlamov), then I remove cap space and I might be able to get something more for him,” said one league source.” source – ‘What we’re hearing about the Islanders: J.T. Miller trade buzz, Romanov’s fit and more’ – Kevin Kurz – The Athletic – 07/11/2022

There was also chatter that Alexander Romanov might have received an offer to play in the KHL. Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reported that Romanov was in Russia as recently as July 8 and while that alone might be concering for the Islanders considering what’s going on with Kirill Kaprizov, Andrew Zadarnowski is reporting that Romanov has received a two-year offer from CSKA of the KHL for $982,000 base salary.