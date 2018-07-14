In today’s rumor rundown, there is news on the two big Karlsson names in the NHL. Erik’s deal in Ottawa appeared to fall through for one specific reason while William’s deal in Vegas appears far from ready to roll. A report is out there too that Kyle Dubas is being patient when it comes to extending William Nylander but Vancouver wants to get one of the young stars signed quickly.

Ottawa Too Poor to Afford Erik Karlsson

A report by Chris Stevenson of The Athletic suggests the reason Erik Karlsson rejected the Ottawa Senators’ eight-year contract offer was the lack of signing bonuses so prevalent in new NHL deals. Stevenson notes that while the actual offer was quite close to the Drew Doughty deal, the signing-bonus money was not anywhere near Doughty’s and newly signed John Tavares. The $11 million per year was there but not up front.

There wasn’t much in the way of upfront money in the form of signing bonuses, which, for me, was the most interesting part of the deal free agent John Tavares signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. There have always been big signing bonuses in deals, but they are even more significant right now with the threat of another work stoppage on the horizon. source “Lack of signing bonuses may have been factor in Erik Karlsson turning down Senators contract offer:” – Chris Stevenson- The Athletic – 07/13/2018

Stevenson said:

Over $40 million of John Tavares’ $77-million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs is paid in signing bonuses in the first three years of the deal. The Senators simply couldn’t afford that kind of a payout. They are too “cash-poor” having recently refinanced a $100 million US debt.

If this report is accurate, it means whatever team lands Karlsson — rumors are Tampa Bay and Dallas are the frontrunners — they need to be prepared to spend a chunk of money early in Karlsson’s contract to convince him to re-sign. From Karlsson’s perspective, getting paid each July 1 partially protects him from another NHL lockout that could come around 2022.

Nothing Imminent On William Karlsson

David Schoen notes Vegas Golden Knights’ GM George McPhee said there is no update with regards to a new contract for forward William Karlsson. Karlsson finished the 2017-18 season 78 points in 82 games and is a restricted free agent this summer.

It is difficult to predict what kind of a deal the two sides may be working on and what the money might look like since Karlsson’s numbers skyrocketed in his lone season with the Golden Knights. He went from six goals and 25 points to 43 goals and 78 points in a matter of one season.

Vegas has already lost two big offensive producers from last season in David Perron and James Neal and it’s logical to assume they don’t want to lose another. That said, while a tremendous talent, there is a risk here that Karlsson’s numbers won’t match last seasons. Vegas is assumed to be approaching this deal with caution.

Maple Leafs Holding Off Extensions, Preaching Patience

Kristen Shilton, a reporter for the Toronto Maple Leafs noted on Twitter that Dubas is taking his time signing his core group of players to new contract extensions. She notes Dubas, “wants players to sign because they know and understand vision for team, not sign LT deal and then regret it a year later for any reason.”

First on the list is forward William Nylander. He had a strong season with 61 points in 82 games but the Leafs have to convince him that it’s worth taking a deal that isn’t massive so that next summer, the Leafs can convince Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner to join him.

Brock Boeser Extension Coming in a Couple Weeks?

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province reports Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser has another year left on his contract, but he’s now eligible to sign a contract extension. Jim Benning mentioned that he’d like to do something with Boeser’s deal sooner than later.

Benning added that he doesn’t know if a deal will get done before the start of training camp.