NHL Rumors: Blues, Devils, Senators, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the St. Louis Blues have too many defensemen after signing Ryan Suter. What’s their plan to alleviate some of the logjam? Why did the New Jersey Devils trade for Jacob Markstrom over Linus Ullmark? And, will the Ottawa Senators get around to signing Ullmark to an extension? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers actually thinking about trading Cody Ceci?

Could Blues Make a Trade or Use Waivers?

After signing Ryan Suter, the Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford speculates that the St. Louis Blues might trade to address their crowded blueline. The Blues now have six left-shot defensemen and General Manager Doug Armstrong hinted at the possibility of a trade.

Rutherford writes:

This creates the appearance that a trade could be coming this offseason, and Armstrong has said several times that it is a possibility. The player most often speculated to be moving is Krug following the Blues’ ill-fated attempt to deal him last summer when he invoked his no-trade clause in a potential move to the Philadelphia Flyers. source – ‘How the Blues’ Ryan Suter signing happened, and what it means for the team’s logjam on defense’ – Jeremy Rutherford – 07/11/2024

Krug has a full no-trade clause until July 2025, and a source close to him indicated he won’t waive it. Rutherford also speculated that the Blues might consider placing Krug on waivers, though it’s uncertain if another team would claim him.

Why Markstrom Over Ullmark in New Jersey?

According to Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic, when asked why the Devils traded for Markstrom instead of Ullmark to address their goaltending issues, he argued that Markstrom has more games and is a better netminder behind more inexperienced defenses. The scribe noted that last season, the Devils had the league’s third-worst team save percentage (.886), largely due to a leaky defense exacerbated by Dougie Hamilton’s absence and the integration of young defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. NHL Edge statistics ranked Markstrom fifth in high-danger saves, even after Calgary traded three of its top-six defensemen. Markstrom’s performance kept the Flames competitive until the final month.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In contrast, Ullmark, playing behind a defensively sound Boston Bruins team, had a respectable high-danger save percentage (.822) but not at Markstrom’s level. Additionally, Markstrom is seen as a true No. 1 goalie capable of playing 60 or more games per season, a mark he has reached multiple times. Ullmark, however, has a career-high of 49 games played, making him more of a 1A/1B option.

He added:

Markstrom is only two seasons removed from a year in which he posted a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage for a pretty good Calgary team. I see him fully capable of matching those numbers for an improving Devils team. source – ‘Next round of NHL expansion, Jacob Markstrom vs. Linus Ullmark and more: Duhatschek mailbag’ – Eric Duhatschek – The Athletic – 07/12/2024

Why No Extension in Ottawa for Ullmark?

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter and was asked about the delay in getting Ullmark signed to a contract extension. He responded, “I’m sure it’s a little bit of a game of chicken between the two, but I think with this one, it’s almost like you want to wait and see how things go before both sides commit to this long-term.”

The Senators want to make sure that Ullmark will be a good fit for them before locking him in, but Ullmark also wants to get a sense of the market and see what someone like Jeremy Swayman will get in Boston. If Swayman is going to get $6-$7 million, Ullmark doesn’t want to lock in at a rate of $1-$2 million less.

Latest on Cody Ceci Trade Talk Out of Edmonton

On his Friday show, Oilers color commentator Bob Stauffer discussed rumors of a potential trade of Cody Ceci to help the Oilers become cap-compliant next season. Although there’s nothing imminent, the Oilers need to clear about $3.5 million in cap space, and Ceci, with one year left on his $3.25 million contract, is a likely candidate.

To reinforce their right-side defense, the Oilers signed Troy Stecher, Josh Brown, and Connor Carrick to affordable extensions, making them contenders for NHL minutes next season. Ceci is a logical trade candidate because he has one season remaining on his deal, it’s not terribly expensive, and he could play a lesser role on the roster next season.

Alternatively, they could place Evander Kane on long-term injured reserve or trade him, though his no-trade clause complicates a summer move.

