NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blue Jackets, Capitals, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, has something changed in the priorities for Leon Draisaitl that he no longer wants an eight-year extension in Edmonton? Meanwhile, where are the Columbus Blue Jackets at with their coaching search? Are the Washington Capitals looking to re-sign Andrew Mangiapane? Finally, has the window closed on the Calgary Flames and Oliver Kylington to work out an extension?

Draisaitl Looking at Mattews-esque Contract Extension?

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Leon Draisaitl might not be looking for an eight-year deal as originally reported by Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now. While it’s reasonable to assume that no one really knows what Draisaitl wants except Draisaitl, Pagnotta notes while doing a spot on Hello Hockey:

“They’re going to continue their discussions with respect to an extension and that unless something has changed since the start of the playoffs, it’s more likely to see an Auston Matthews-esque type extension, four or five-year deal. Anywhere from a three-to-five year extension versus a full eight.”

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s an intriguing report considering the belief was that Draisaitl reportedly wanted an eight-year deal. A term half that length does make sense, however. He’ll be 33 when a four-year deal is up and that would allow him another chance to capitalize on a few productive seasons, pick his destination, and sign when the salary cap has increased.

Blue Jackets Looking to Hire Coach Immediately

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic writes that general manager Don Waddell confirmed that two candidates are coming to Columbus this week for in-person interviews. It’s believed those two candidates are Dean Evason, former coach of the Minnesota Wild, and Jay Woodcroft, former coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

Portzline quotes Waddell who said:

“This week is an important week for us coming up here. Training camp is essentially the third week in September. Do I want this to go into August? Not a chance. Now, whether we announce something (this) week or if it’s done early the following week … we’ll see how the schedules line up.” source – ‘Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering: Two coaching candidates will visit Columbus this week’ – Aaron Portzline – The Athletic – 07/14/2024

There are reports that the Blue Jackets got extremely far down the road with Todd McLellan and that the decision to hire him was practically made when things fell apart due to the framework of a deal. It was not just about money, but the salary still owed to McLellan from the Los Angeles Kings did play a role. Portzline believes these hurdles have already been figured out with Evanson and Woodcroft, otherwise they wouldn’t be coming in for interviews.

Related: Top Remaining NHL Free Agents for 2024 Offseason

In other Blue Jackets news, Portzline reports that Waddell hopes to trade Patrik Laine, who requested a trade last month after a tough season. Laine remains in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, and the Blue Jackets are allowed to trade him while in the program, but no teams can speak directly to him. Waddell noted that interested clubs want to talk to Laine before making trade offers.

Capitals Will Hold Off On Mangiapane Signing

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News suggests the Washington Capitals will evaluate how newly acquired forward Andrew Mangiapane fits into their lineup before deciding on his future. The Capitals traded for the 28-year-old from the Calgary Flames on June 27th. Mangiapane had a 35-goal season two years ago but has scored just 31 goals over the past two seasons.

Kylington and Flames Moving On?

Eric Francis is reporting that the situation in Calgary is awkward with Oliver Kylington and the two sides might potentially move on from one another. Suggesting Kylington wants to be paid like a top four and the Flames aren’t prepared to do that seeing as the defenseman barely played over the previous two seasons, everyone may be too far apart.

Francis argued he doesn’t see where there’s room to bring in another defenseman after Calgary added this summer. It’s still possible a deal gets worked out, but it is more likely Kylington will explore other destinations.