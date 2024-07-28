NHL Rumors: Ducks, Flyers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one reader wanted to know why John Gibson hasn’t been traded by the Anaheim Ducks yet. Meanwhile, is Alexei Kolosov leaving the Flyers’ AHL affiliate and going back to the KHL? Finally, the Toronto Marlies have signed Alex Nylander to a one-year contract. Is this the first step to getting him some playing with the Maple Leafs next season?

Why Haven’t the Ducks Traded John Gibson?

When asked why goaltender John Gibson remains with the Ducks, Eric Stephens points to management’s reluctance to retain part of his $6.4 million cap hit through 2026-27 as a significant hurdle. A trade not taking place is not for a lack of trying. Stephens explains:

I think there is hesitance from potential interested suitors who wonder if he can ever get back near where he was as a top-10 goalie with Vezina Trophy potential. I firmly believe general manager Pat Verbeek has attempted to trade him on multiple occasions. Cap relief really isn’t an issue as they can comfortably handle his salary. source – ‘Anaheim Ducks mailbag, Part 1: Offseason moves, Mitch Marner, John Gibson and more’ – Eric Stephens – The Athletic – 07/24/2024

The Ducks seem content to keep him if they can’t get a suitable return and the expectation this upcoming season is that Lukáš Dostál will take a step forward and share time with Gibson in the crease, benefitting both goaltenders. Gibson trade chatter may pick up later in the season and closer to the NHL Trade Deadline.

Flyers’ Alexei Kolosov Heading to KHL After Challenging AHL Stint?

Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov appears set to return to Russia after a brief and challenging stint in the AHL. Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports that the 22-year-old Kolosov, a top KHL starter and highly regarded Russian goalie prospect, struggled during his time with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers’ AHL affiliate.

Despite signing his entry-level contract last summer, Kolosov was relegated to a backup role behind Cal Petersen, limiting his practice and playing opportunities. Compounding his frustrations were feelings of isolation due to his limited English and being housed alone in a hotel. An AHL source revealed that Kolosov expressed a desire not to return to the Phantoms.

Reports indicate he may return to his former KHL club, Dinamo Minsk.

Marlies Sign Alex Nylander

The Toronto Marlies announced on Sunday: “We’ve signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract.” Nylander, 26, recorded 11 goals and four assists in 23 games with the Blue Jackets in the 2023-24 season after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Interestingly, a team didn’t sign Nylander and some wondered if he would be a candidate for a professional tryout. This deal might be a way of securing him within the organization and then signing him to an NHL deal later. Some are wondering if Nylander doesn’t want a PTO and the Leafs are simply waiting for the Jani Hakanpaa situation to sort itself out. If Hakanpaa isn’t able to play, the Leafs might sign Nylander to an NHL deal quickly thereafter.

Having both Alex and William Nylander on the same team has intriguing potential. Is this something that boosts William’s confidence (not that he was lacking any)? Kyle Cushman of The Score writes:

The Alex Nylander AHL signing is cool for obvious reasons but it’s also a very strong signing for the Marlies. The Marlies needed an offensive threat with Kieffer Bellows’ departure. Nylander can take that role and should be a good fit with the Marlies’ skilled playmakers. Nylander will take a veteran slot but that’s not a concern for the Marlies. With him in the fold, Toronto only has 4 veterans on the projected roster: Nylander, Logan Shaw, Philippe Myers, and Dakota Mermis.”

