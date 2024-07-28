Maple Leafs Need to Infuse Bottom-Six with Youth

One of the most comforting aspects of veteran players is their consistency. Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf are prime examples of reliable veterans who provide steady, predictable performance. They might not surprise you with extraordinary feats but rarely disappoint the coach by making an egregious, game-losing gaff. These players are essential for any team because they offer a dependable presence on the ice, minimizing mistakes and delivering consistent effort game after game.

Related: NHL Rumors: Penguins, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets

However, the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing two critical issues that need addressing. First, the salary cap crunch is real, and managing it requires tough decisions, including trimming salaries where possible. Second, the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies pipeline is brimming with young players who might make a significant impact. These prospects will make mistakes initially, but they also can potentially explode positively if given the chance. Here, I’m thinking of a former Maple Leafs farmhand named Mason Marchment, who has gone on to have a solid career with the Dallas Stars.

The Case of Bobby McMann Becoming a Maple Leafs Stalwart

Bobby McMann‘s story is a perfect example of the potential rewards of giving young players a chance. Last season, in one game, McMann showed up and didn’t even believe he would be playing, yet he seized the opportunity and delivered an outstanding game. His offense carried the team for a few weeks, earning him a more permanent spot on the roster. Before this, McMann was often a healthy scratch in and out of the lineup. His success story highlights the potential benefits of integrating young talent into the lineup.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Similarly, Simon Benoit, though neither a forward nor a product of the Marlies system, was initially seen as a backup option on defense. His relentless effort and determination exceeded expectations when given a chance, and the Maple Leafs jumped to sign him to an extension. Benoit’s ability and desire to correct his mistakes with courage and energy exemplify the upside that young players can bring to the team. The fact that he cares to help his team win – I mean, really cares – is attractive to fans.

The Potential of the Marlies Pipeline

While veteran players provide a sense of security, the young prospects within the Marlies system and beyond, such as Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten, offer untapped potential. These players need a chance to prove themselves, much like Nick Robertson, who has been yearning for an opportunity to show his worth. Robertson’s desire to play underscores the hunger and determination many young players possess regardless of which line he’s on. That he hasn’t had a fair chance seems clear to almost anyone who watches the team closely. I get why he might want to ply his trade with another team. His dilemma could have been handled differently and probably more sagaciously.

Related: Nick Robertson’s Future With the Maple Leafs

By making room for these prospects in the bottom six, the Maple Leafs could save salary cap space and potentially discover future players. The young players’ enthusiasm and fresh energy could inject new life into the team, creating a dynamic and competitive environment.

Balancing Experience and Potential

I don’t know Jon Steitzer of LeafsNation personally, but I read his work almost daily. We sometimes share similar ideas and care about the same things regarding the Maple Leafs. In hockey writing, there’s often a pretense that each writer must have unique ideas, but the reality is quite different. Those who follow the team – even writing for different sites – understand that ideas about improving the team are often shared through reading and engaging these insights. Whether we attribute it or not, we build on each other’s ideas to try to solve similar team problems.

Coming from the academic world, I am used to working with a “communities of practice” approach, where academic researchers read and attribute each other’s insights into their personal thinking. Sadly, that’s seldom done in the world of hockey writing. Yet, this collaborative approach helps us understand what works best for the team, ultimately contributing to its success. I appreciate Steitzer’s take on this idea, as it furthers my understanding and reinforces the importance of exploring young talent within the Leafs’ lineup.

Yesterday, Steitzer argued that the Maple Leafs could take a different stance towards their bottom-six forward units and become less reluctant to open up to the younger players. Injuries have occasionally opened the door for players like Pontus Holmberg and McMann. Still, players like Robertson have struggled to secure a consistent spot in the lineup despite their potential.

Related: Maple Leafs Should Keep Murray as Third Goaltender

Steitzer noted that coaches often view veteran players like Jarnkrok and Kampf as safe choices because of their reliability. However, over-reliance on such players chokes off the team’s potential. While veterans provide stability, integrating younger players could bring the excitement and unpredictability that the team needs.

Exploring Cheaper Alternatives and a Youth Movement for the Leafs

Even if it’s not solely about promoting young prospects, exploring cheaper alternatives within the system could be beneficial. Last week, I wrote that a player like Connor Dewar could be a cost-effective replacement for Jarnkrok, potentially saving the team over a million dollars in cap space. This financial flexibility could give extended looks to players like Minten, Cowan, and Robertson chances at a more permanent roster spot.

Connor Dewar, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This approach doesn’t mean gifting anyone a roster spot; it’s about exploring the upside and potential within the organization. Steitzer makes the case that, during the regular season, the Maple Leafs’ success will likely not hinge on the performance of their bottom six. The team can decide where veteran support might be needed by experimenting with young talent and assessing their capabilities until the trade deadline. Since the average age of the Maple Leafs’ roster now exceeds 29 years, embracing a mini-youth movement shouldn’t be a radical idea.

A Dedicated Coach for the Bottom-Six

To fully capitalize on this approach, the Maple Leafs could introduce a dedicated coach for the bottom six forwards, focusing specifically on developing and integrating young talent. This coach could work with the bottom six kids and build a unit with unique objectives and (even) celebrations. Former AHL Marlies development player/coach Rich Clune could have been such a mentor. This coach could ensure these young players receive the guidance and support they need to thrive. This could become a philosophical cornerstone of the Maple Leafs’ coaching ethos, emphasizing growth, development, and the pursuit of untapped potential.

Related: Top 10 Best Undrafted NHL Goalies

Making room for the kids to play could be a win-win situation for the Maple Leafs. It offers a chance to manage the salary cap more effectively while potentially uncovering the next generation of stars. Yes, the bottom six kids will make mistakes, but they will bust their tails trying to fix them and learn in the process. Suppose they don’t, move them. If they do, use them.

These young players are hungry for chances to make their place with the big club. With the right mix of veterans and rookies, the Maple Leafs’ roster could strike a balance that leads to sustained success. Embracing this approach could turn the bottom six into a breeding ground for future stars, fueling the team’s success for years to come.