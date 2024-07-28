3 Penguins Prospects Who Could Make the 2024-25 NHL Roster

The offseason has finally begun to wind down, and eyes are turning toward the Pittsburgh Penguins’ training camp, which will be just around the corner. While a lot of the eyes will be on players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and the more notable players on the roster, there are a few prospects that fans should also be keeping an eye on who could end up pushing for a spot in the Penguins lineup come opening night.

Owen Pickering

One of the Penguin’s top prospects, who the organization hopes can help lead the backend of the ice in the future, Owen Pickering, is making the full-time jump to professional hockey this season. Currently, he is expected to play with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Still, with the third defensive pairing not being a sure-fire, set-in-stone situation, he could catch the eye of general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Mike Sullivan if he can put together a strong camp. He will certainly catch the eye of many as soon as he steps on the ice, thanks to standing at 6-foot-5.

The offensive game he possesses has continued to develop during his time in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and is as strong defensively. Even with being only 20 years old, bringing in a fresh face with some upside at both ends of the ice could be something that Dubas and Sullivan look to do. In doing so, Pickering could gain some mentorship from players like Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson, as well as work his way into a more prominent role within the Penguins lineup.

Sam Poulin

A player that the Penguins have been waiting for and hoping to see get to full health to showcase and prove why he was a first-round pick, Sam Poulin could possibly be heading into this year’s training camp healthier than he has since being drafted in 2019. This last season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he seemed to gain a newfound confidence and demeanor to his game when he was healthy and tallied 31 points in the 41 games he played. He has spent time with the big club over the past two seasons but has only recorded one assist in six total games.

The bottom six of the forward grouping is far from set in stone, which could help Poulin push for a roster spot this season. His all-around game and playmaking abilities may help him edge out a veteran or other player fighting for a roster spot at training camp. This all hinges on a strong showing throughout training camp and the preseason (if given the chance to play in preseason games).

Brayden Yager

The clear-cut top prospect in the Penguins system, Brayden Yager, once again had a strong season with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL last season, leading to him signing his entry-level contract on July 25. The offensive numbers he put up were career-highs, but what stood out the most was his improvement as an all-around player. It seemed like Yager made being a two-way player a priority last season, and it paid off. He was the most consistent penalty killer for the Warriors and one of the stronger defensive forwards.

Brayden Yager could push for a 2024-25 roster spot with the Penguins. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His strong play helped lead them to a WHL championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup. While in the Memorial Cup, Yager’s play stood out even more while playing on the biggest stage of Canadian junior hockey. He tallied six total points in the four games they played and was always one of the most notable and recognizable players throughout the tournament. However, things get complicated with him because if the Penguins want him to jump to professional hockey, it will have to be with the NHL club. Due to his age, he must either play in the NHL or be returned to junior hockey. If he is more likely to play a bottom-six role with the Penguins, he will likely end up playing another season with Moose Jaw, playing top-line minutes instead.

Outside Chance of Any Surprises

Even with some uncertainty regarding some spots in the Penguins lineup going into the 2024-25 season, there is not a great chance that any major prospect will make the team out of training camp. Of course, there is always a player or two who stands out with a strong showing every year. However, it is more likely that a potential call-up or roster spot will be earned as the season begins, with injuries or roster shakeups taking place.