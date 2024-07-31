NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Jets, Kuznetsov Leaves NHL

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are conflicting stories when it comes to how far along the Edmonton Oilers are in talks with Leon Draisaitl about a contract extension. Would the Calgary Flames be open to a Rasmus Andersson trade? Are the Winnipeg Jets thinking bridge or long-term deal for Cole Perfetti? Finally, Evgeny Kuznetsov has officially left the NHL.

Oilers and Draisaitl Not Yet Negotiating New Deal

As per Ryan Rishaug, “On Draisaitl extension, sounds like the two sides have been in touch but actual negotiations haven’t started yet, those will commence here shortly. So any notion that it’s close to being done is premature as of today. This comes a conflicting report to suggestions on Tuesday that a serious talks between the Oilers and Draisaitl’s camp had already taken place, projecting the forward would sign for eight years at around $13.5-$13.8 million per season.

Bob Stauffer of the Edmonton Oilers radio network reported that he spoke with Draisaitl’s agent Mike Liut and that an important factor for his client was that Draisaitl sign an eight-year deal. It’s possible this information was relayed to the Oilers without actual negotiations taking place, but this could all be semantics.

Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl scores in the first period during game two of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jamie Douglas/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The two sides might not have sat down at the negotiating table or gone over the exact details of what a new deal would look like via phone or video, but it’s possible both sides are keenly aware of what the other wants and it’s simply a matter of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts.

Could the Flames Move Rasmus Andersson?

The Calgary Flames might still have moves left to make, and Allan Mitchell of the Athletic proposes that Rasmus Andersson could fetch a solid return at the trade deadline, specifically to the Edmonton Oilers. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds, Andersson is a complete defender and a notable agitator. Mitchell notes that Puck IQ analysis reveals that while Andersson has struggled against elite competition, he remains a valuable asset.

Mitchell explains:

He could slide in on the second pairing with [Darnell] Nurse, and serve as both a strong coverage defender and the outlet passer on the tandem. His offensive contributions have improved over the last three seasons (138 points in 239 games) but the Flames’ sell-off in 2023-24 had an impact on his overall numbers. source – ‘Oilers trade targets: 3 defencemen who can solve final major roster issue’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 07/29/2024

The scribe notes that the downside to acquiring Andersson is that it would be costly for Edmonton, as the rebuilding Flames are unlikely to aid their provincial rival. A three-way deal might be necessary, with a package including draft picks, Philip Broberg, and other young assets.

He also mentioned Artem Zub out of Ottawa or Justin Barron as an option before Barron signed with the Canadiens.

Are Jets and Perfetti Thinking Bridge or Long-Term Deal?

Luke Fox and Rory Boylen of Sportsnet took a look at the top 10 remaining RFAs for this offseason and when it came to the Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti’s situation is interesting. They argue that his extension appears to be a classic bridge-deal case because the team wants more and Perfetti thinks he can bring more. However, talks between the player and the coach tell a potentially different story.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The scribes cite the Winnipeg Sun’s Scott Billeck, who reported, “I believe there has been communication between Perfetti and newly appointed Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel and his coaching staff where the player heard some positive things.” He adds: “I’m led to believe it could sway Perfetti to sign longer term, provided the Jets are interested in going the same route they went with Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Kyle Connor in the past.

Kuznetsov Signs Deal with SKA in the KHL

Evgeny Kuznetsov is officially leaving the NHL and is signing a four-year contract with St. Petersburg SKA of the KHL. As per Russian reporter Daria Tuboltseva, his official AAV will be $950k with big potential bonuses.

Kuznetsov’s exit concludes an 11-year NHL career, where he appeared in 743 games, netted 173 goals, and totaled 575 points. His postseason performance was equally impressive, with 33 goals and 73 points in 97 playoff games. Kuznetsov was instrumental in the Washington Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup victory, leading the team in scoring during their championship run.

