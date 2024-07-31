Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Shattenkirk, Robertson & Stolarz

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll examine three key items. First, as the Maple Leafs aim to bolster their defence, is there a veteran who could help stabilize the team on a small contract? Someone solid, savvy, and experienced? The possibility of signing Kevin Shattenkirk could be worth exploring.

Second, Nick Robertson’s status needs to be resolved sooner rather than later. He has requested a trade, but the team doesn’t have to comply. What will happen to him, and when will it happen?

Related: Chris Tanev’s Iffy Contract Sparks Debate About NHL LTIR Rules

Third, I’ll examine new goalie Anthony Stolarz, who could be a real keeper (pun intended) for the team. He’s a bit of an enigma because, no matter where he plays, he’s been solid. With the Florida Panthers, he was great as a backup. With the Anaheim Ducks, he was also great as a backup. Whether the team in front of him is good or bad, he seems to perform. Could he do the same for the Maple Leafs?

Item 1: Any Chance the Maple Leafs Could Sign Experienced Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk?

Kevin Shattenkirk is a 35-year-old, right-shot defenseman who’s past his prime. Still, he has some experience and savvy that he could contribute to the Maple Leafs’ roster. Last season, he put up 24 points with the Boston Bruins, which is respectable considering he’s now a bottom-pairing defenseman. He’s also affordable, making just over a million dollars last season. If he wants to play, he’ll have to sign a deal close to the league minimum.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Signing Shattenkirk would be similar to what the Maple Leafs did with Mark Giordano. Might he even turn out to be a better option than Giordano was? Say what you like about Giordano; he was money in the bank during his first season in Toronto.

Shattenkirk will not light up the power play or be the puck-moving defenseman he once was. Yet, it isn’t a stretch to believe he could still be a solid bottom-pairing blue liner. His experience and minimal cap hit make him an intriguing option for the Maple Leafs to consider as they seek to bolster their defensive depth.

Item 2: The Clock Is Ticking on Nick Robertson’s Future With the Maple Leafs

There’s less than a week left in the arbitration window. However, that means little to Nick Robertson, who does not have arbitration rights. That makes his future with the Maple Leafs a bit more certain—but also more frustrating. Yet again, he has little control over what happens to him.

Related: Nick Robertson’s Future With the Maple Leafs

As a restricted free agent, he requested a trade at the end of June and expressed his desire not to re-sign with the team. This came after a season in which Robertson played a career-high 56 games, scoring 14 goals and 27 points. Still, he struggled with defensive consistency and never gained the complete trust of former head coach Sheldon Keefe.

His lack of arbitration rights complicates the situation. Connor Dewar requested a salary arbitration hearing but signed with the team before that hearing occurred. On the other hand, Robertson must negotiate directly with the team. That leaves him less leverage in contract discussions. This lack of negotiation power is a recurring issue for Robertson, likely adding to his frustration with the team.

The Maple Leafs don’t have to move him despite his trade request. New General Manager (GM) Brad Treliving has to hope that Robertson might make the most of another chance under new coach Craig Berube. He has the potential, but how to unlock it remains the key.

Arbitration or not, one would think that decisions must be made soon. The options for the Maple Leafs seem to include (1) Honouring his request and seeking a trade partner to get value in return, (2) Convincing him to stay and see if a new coaching environment can help him thrive, or (3) Working toward a mutually agreeable contract without the leverage of arbitration, a scenario that has often left Robertson feeling powerless and would certainly leave him more unhappy.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Forgotten Ones: Dion Phaneuf

The Maple Leafs must act soon to determine Robertson’s fate, as the young forward’s patience and options are running thin.

Item 3: The Enigma of Anthony Stolarz for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have made a noteworthy addition to their goaltending roster by signing Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract. Fresh off a Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers, the 31-year-old netminder brings experience and interest to the team’s crease.

The interest is the possibility that Stolarz could become a quality go-to goalie. He’s never had a chance because he’s always been overshadowed by established starters throughout his career. He was the reliable backup for John Gibson in Anaheim and Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida. Yet, in each situation, his play has impressed. Last season, he posted a 16-7-2 record with a 2.03 goals-against average (GAA) and a .925 save percentage (SV%) in 27 games for the Panthers. These numbers underscore his ability to deliver when called upon.

Stolarz’s abilities were especially noticeable during his time with the Ducks. In the 2021-22 season, he maintained a 12-8-3 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .917 SV%, showing success even when playing for a struggling team. He has a knack for making challenging saves, highlighting his reliability.

The Maple Leafs present a new chance for Stolarz, who aims to earn more playing time and challenge Joseph Woll for the starting position. With Woll’s career impaired by early health issues, Stolarz’s arrival provides a strong backup option. His confidence and proven track record make him a valuable asset to the team.

If Stolarz can maintain his form, the Maple Leafs could benefit from a successful goaltending duo. Stolarz’s enigma lies in his ability to rise to the occasion when given a chance – good team (Panthers) or bad team (Ducks). His consistent performance and confidence suggest that he might be ready to make a significant impact in Toronto.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Considering Alex Nylander’s signing, I was particularly interested in his closeness with his brother, William. This was a potentially wise move for the Maple Leafs, leveraging family ties to enhance team cohesion. However, thinking about Robertson, I wonder if there might be some connection between Nylander’s arrival and Robertson’s potential future with or without the team.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Low-Risk, High-Reward Signing of Alex Nylander

If the team is preparing to move Robertson, could the younger Nylander brother be part of the solution? The team doesn’t have to pass him through waivers because he signed a contract with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. This is a strategic move, allowing some of the young up-and-comers from the Marlies to have a crack at the lineup during training camp while keeping Nylander ready in the wings.

This flexibility with Nylander’s contract means he could seamlessly step into the lineup if Robertson departs. Interestingly, the Maple Leafs might be considering all the angles. Robertson and Nylander might be connected somehow, with Nylander potentially poised to fill any void left by a Robertson trade.

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see how this situation unfolds. The team’s decisions in the coming weeks could clarify whether there is a connection between Nylander’s signing and Robertson’s future with the team.